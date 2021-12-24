Sygnus Credit expands into Puerto Rico

WITH Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) heading into its fifth year of operation, it is aiming to acquire a majority interest in Puerto Rican-based Acrecent Financial Corporation (AFC), a private credit company, through its newly formed subsidiary SCI Puerto Rico Inc. The transaction will represent SCI's first acquisition and the largest single investment in the company's history.

Founded in July 2003, Acrecent is a leader in the Puerto Rican alternative investment market but has operations spanning Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. AFC primarily invests in leases and senior secured credits. Acrecent also offer opportunistic financing, in the form of mezzanine financing and other structured credits, to support restructuring and turnarounds. The company has a balance sheet of US$64.06 million ($9.87 billion) and shareholders' equity of US$15.91 million. It also has assets under administration surpassing US$150 million. The management of team AFC, which comprises a very experienced team of executives with an impressive track record in financial services and risk management in the US, Puerto Rico and the wider Latam, will remain partners with SCI.

The transaction is subject to approval by the Puerto Rican regulator, the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions. Darby Probanco Fund II, a fund under the private equity division of Franklin Templeton Investments, has the largest controlling stake in Acrecent following the January 2014 equity raise with Hofmockel Investments LLC.

The proposed acquisition is aligned with SCI's strategy of providing alternative financing to middle-market businesses (“portfolio companies”) across the Caribbean region. SCI currently operates in 8 territories across the region, with a balance sheet of US$93.89 million at the end of September.

Beris Grey, CEO of Sygnus Capital and investment manager of SCI, said “SCI is very pleased to be entering this partnership with AFC and its fantastic team of professionals, led by CEO James Connor. We share mutual values across our teams and have similar cultures which will help us collectively grow the combined business to new frontiers.

“SCI is breaking new barriers with the announced acquisition of its majority stake in AFC which operates within a US$100-billion economy and US territory. To put this into perspective, the total GDP of SCI's entire Caribbean footprint in 8 territories up to this point is less than US$50 billion. Thus, this acquisition will provide 3 key benefits to SCI and its shareholders: (i) an opportunity to build international relationships to reimagine the growth and size of the business (ii) an opportunity to expand its credit portfolio into fast-growth industries such as health care and biopharma, which are inaccessible within its current markets and (iii) an opportunity to deepen the diversification of its investment portfolio in terms of higher-asset quality, geography and sector — thus increasing downside protection while enhancing shareholder value.”

James Connor, CEO and founding partner of Acrecent, also expressed his positive thoughts on the acquisition “I am very enthused for my team at Acrecent to join the entrepreneurial Sygnus team, and together becoming the Caribbean's formidable alternative investment force, raising and deploying transformational capital at scale in Puerto Rico and across Sygnus's rapidly expanding Caribbean footprint.”

Pan American Finance, a financial advisory firm based in Miami, Florida, and Sygnus Capital were joint financial advisors to SCI on the acquisition.

Dr Ike Johnson, executive vice-president of Sygnus and head of private equity and mergers and acquisitions, said “The AFC acquisition represents a truly unique value proposition for SCI, making it unquestionably the Caribbean's largest private credit investment company with more than US$160 million in private credit investments and more than US$200 million in assets under administration. We are truly happy and grateful to have partnered with Pan American Finance, who were instrumental in securing the winning bid and working with us to get such an exciting deal executed for SCI.”

Apart from being a territory of the United States of America, Puerto Rico has one of the most advanced economies in the Caribbean and one of the largest pharmaceutical and biopharma industries in the Americas. The pharmaceutical industry in Puerto Rico accounts for a whopping 30% of its GDP and US$44 billion in annual exports. The country boasts strategic operations for industry giants such as Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.

— David Rose