Sygnus Real Estate Finance embarking on another residential resort development

After the success of its Ocean Edge Country Club residential resort development in Discovery Bay, St Ann, Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited is investing in a similar multimillion-dollar resort project.

This new development is located in Mamme Bay, St Ann. The land was bought from Lyttleton “Tanny” Shirley, chairman of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica. Sygnus President and CEO Berisford Grey who made the disclosure during an interview with The Caribbean Business Report (CBR, said the land has already been purchased and the project is now in the conceptual phase.

He admitted that Sygnus Real Estate Finance, which is the real estate financing arm of Sygnus Finance Group, decided to go into this latest residential resort development because of the success of Ocean Ridge, which comprises 16 four-bedroom, two-storey townhouses, which have all been sold out.

Quizzed about the capital outlay for this project, Grey indicated that it was too early to tell, considering that Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited, which is a specialty real estate investment company within the Sygnus Group, has just gone into the conceptual phase.

However, he indicated that the project will be similar to Ocean Ridge, where CBR has learnt that the starting price for each unit was US $485,000 (approximately J$73 million).

The Sygnus Group president and CEO remarked that the real estate asset class is doing very well in Jamaica, which informs why his company is making these investments in that segment of the market.

“Residential resort developments like Ocean Ridge are attracting buyers not just from Jamaica, but also overseas so we see the resort development asset class as having good potential upside,” Grey lamented. In conclusion, he made the point that Jamaica's real estate market is coming back and Sygnus intends to take advantage of this fact.

Informed sources tell CBR that proceeds from Sygnus Real Estate Finance initial public offer (IPO), which opens today July 23, 2021, and closes on August 20, 2021 will help to fund this development as well as the recently disclosed multi-billion-dollar Logistics Park in the Corporate Area.

The IPO is seeking to raise upwards of four billion dollars in capital. The company is offering up to 207.6 million ordinary shares in the company for a target capital raise of J$3.9 billion, subject to the right of the company to upsize the offer up to a further 38,857,193 ordinary shares bringing the capital raise by in excess of additional $600 million.

Details of the IPO

The shares on offer are divided in two classes (J$ shares and US$ shares). The subscription price is J$19.30 per J$ share and US$0.1270 per US$ share for the general public. However, a discounted price of J$17.90 per J$ share and US$0.1170 per US$ share is applicable for existing shareholders and team members and J$18.30 per J$ share and US$0.1210 per US$ share for key investors.

The lead arranger is Sygnus Capital Limited while the joint lead brokers are Sagicor Investments Jamaica and Scotia Investments Jamaica. Over the past 19 months the company has had a string of successes such as its deployment of an estimated J$5.65 billion across a total of 12 investments since inception in Jamaica, which was its initial focus of investment capital.

This is more than 2.5 times the company's initial share capital of J$2.0 billion. In his statement appending in the prospectus, board chairman Clement Iton argues that, “this highlights the creative use of its capital base to acquire key strategic assets and extend flexible financing to real estate projects at a time when all economies need private sector capital to be put to work.”

Speaking at yesterday's media launch of the IPO, Sygnus Group co-founder and Vice-President Jason Abahams explained that Sygnus Real Estate Finance is seeking to unlock real estate value across the Caribbean beginning in Jamaica, where there are vast amounts of idle lands. He commenting that the value of these idle lands have not been tapped because of “the absence of creativity, financing structure and partnerships for unlocking the value so we designed from Sygnus Real Estate Finance to do just that.”