Trinidad falters as PriceSmart beats analysts' expectations

Even as PriceSmart's net profit for the third quarter ending May 31 improved by 77 per cent to US$22.53 million ($3.38 billion), the same could not be said for its Trinidad and Tobago (TT) subsidiary which experienced a 22 per cent fall in net merchandise sales which was influenced by an inability to convert sufficient amounts of US dollars (USD) that was compounded by government restrictions to combat the COVID-19 virus.

The California-based operator of warehouse clubs in the Caribbean, Latin and Central America beat Wall Street's expectations as it posted revenue of US $895.26 million, with its earnings per share coming out US $0.08 higher at US $0.73. The company's 12-month trailing membership renewal rate stood at 87.6 per cent – higher than pre-COVID levels – with the membership base rapidly approaching peak pre-COVID levels. This was influenced by the opening of new warehouses in Columbia and Costa Rica during the current fiscal year (FY). PriceSmart intends to open new warehouses in Guatemala, Columbia, and Jamaica during the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year (FY).

However, the TT subsidiary, which has four warehouse clubs, was the worst-performing member of the Caribbean segment. Since August 2020, PriceSmart has faced a much more acute USD illiquidity situation, which has been exasperated by the pandemic. This resulted in the company reducing its imports to TT which was hit even harder in May when the Government's restrictions resulted in a 50 per cent reduction in the club's capacity, with sales limited to only groceries and essential goods.

PriceSmart's CEO Sherry Bahrambeygui discussed relative improvements in the country after the quarter during a July 9 earnings call with analysts and investors.

“There has been a slight easing of the restrictions on the sale of goods in our clubs because the Government released an amendment to their order that is now allowing us to include things like construction products and hardware and paper and school supplies and essential things for business to be able to continue functioning. We still have significant items that we're not allowed to sell at this point, but what we're seeing currently is the pace of the threat of the virus is reducing and the Government is looking for ways to start opening things up on a gradual and measured basis. So we're hoping to see more flexibility pretty soon, but until we hear from them directly, we don't know,“ Bahrambeygui said.

The TT subsidiary had to take up a US$3-million loan during the quarter, which required them to have a certificate of deposit in TT dollar (TTD) equivalent to the value of the loan until it's repaid. PriceSmart had to convert some of its TTD to Euro or Canadian dollars before converting it to USD as a result of the issues with sourcing the greenback. One temporary solution the company has had to explore is exporting goods from TT to other membership clubs across the region to source hard currency to settle any possible USD liabilities and make it somewhat easier for them to import goods into the twin island republic. TT has been experiencing a compounding USD situation over the last 5 years as exports for both energy and non-energy products fall, while the trade deficit widens each year.

Despite these impediments, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of PriceSmart Michael McCleary is upbeat about the near-term opportunities for the TT subsidiary.

“Yes, we're seeing very positive signs in this calendar year, especially versus the end of the last calendar year. Historically, in Trinidad, there has tended to be a fall-off in liquidity in the second half of the year. So we don't want to get ahead of ourselves but, as you saw during the quarter, we did reduce substantially our dollar balance, partly because of the additional restrictions, despite our intention to start shipping in more merchandise. So we're keeping our eyes on it. We're hopeful. I think certainly, although a big part of the Trinidad economy is based on natural gas and others, oil prices are certainly a bellwether, if you will. And I think that, that's a good sign and we're hopeful that when things start to open up the economy will improve and we can continue to improve our liquidity situation there and continue to ship in more merchandise,” McCleary said.

“Also, we are taking into consideration that in Trinidad, whenever you see these kinds of restrictions, there builds a pent-up demand. And, so we're focusing on that to make sure that even though we may not be able to sell certain key items at the moment, we want to be really prepared to provide those items at the most compelling value as soon as the opportunity is given to us. So we're standing by and we're doing everything we can to recapture what we may have lost as a result of the restrictions. In closing, we are very pleased about the results of the current quarter and the momentum that we are gaining as we close out our fiscal year 2021. We are looking forward to our potential for growth for years to come and to your support and engagement in our journey,” said the company CEO.