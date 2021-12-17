T&T joint chambers call for 'safe zones' in businesses

The American Chamber of Commerce in Trinidad and Tobago, Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago, and Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce have joined in calling on the Keith Rowley Administration to implement policies that will encourage take-up of COVID-19 vaccines and the creation of 'safe zones' in business places and public buildings.

In a joint release issued earlier this week, the business lobby groups noted their concern about the low vaccination rate in the twin-island republic, despite efforts to assist the Government, and the high transmission of the virus among the population. As of Tuesday, December 14, 46.9 per of Trinidad and Tobago's population had been fully vaccinated. Almost 50 per cent had received at least a single shot from two-dose vaccines.

“As such the chambers recommend the following to the Government: (1) put in place the legal clarity to allow businesses to make their businesses safe zones so that all employees in both the public and private sectors, who do not have a medical reason to be, must be vaccinated, and (2) make all public buildings safe zones,” the consortium stated.

According to the Government's TT Safe Zone policy, which it implemented in October, only vaccinated people, 12 years and over, are allowed to enter bars, restaurants, gyms, theatres, cinemas, waterparks, as well as licensed gaming houses, betting pools, and private members' clubs. They must present proof of vaccination and identification. Businesses must also have TT Safe Zone signage at all entry points and only vaccinated employees are allowed to serve customers.

The “joint chambers” pointed out that since the onset of the novel coronavirus in Trinidad and Tobago in 2020, the joint chambers have provided support to the Government and, as a collective, has partnered with other civic organisations to operate vaccination sites as well as fund pro-vaccination campaigns.

In addition, the claim proposing various policy measures to balance in containing and controlling the spread of the respiratory virus with maintaining a reasonable level of economic activity.

However, the chambers of commerce contend that “the virus continues to spread virtually unchecked in the population… and the health services are under severe strain and in danger of being overwhelmed”. Notwithstanding the Government's efforts to procure vaccines, inoculation rates remain low, they said.

“The data from the Ministry of Health continue to show that nine of 10 patients in hospital are unvaccinated. International data are showing that a third dose of the vaccine can reduce this number even further. Vaccination remains the single, most-effective tool we have in fighting the virus,” the joint release added.

The chambers said they took note of Prime Minister Rowley's remarks when he outlined the measures his Government has taken over the past two years.

“We also note with interest the prime minister's comments in a recent interview, that the 'Government will have to do what is reasonable and feasible in order to give us the best protection in a pandemic. On both occasions he warned that, if the vaccination rates remain low, further action from the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago would be required,” the joint statement said.

Still, the troika said there has been no significant increase in vaccination, while high infection rates and deaths continue to rise.