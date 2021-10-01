The China Evergrande crisis and global capital markets

The years 2008 and 2009 saw the largest financial meltdown in living history, which pundits have termed the Great Recession. This was precipitated by the default of Lehman Brothers, an investment bank with a global footprint. Once a leader in the financial markets, it no longer exists. A potential default by China Evergrande Group may prove to be on the same scale.

China Evergrande is a Chinese real estate development company with more than US$300 billion in debt. It is the most indebted real estate company in the world, with its bonds representing approximately 10 per cent of Chinese high-yield offshore credit. On September 14, Evergrande informed investors that it may be unable to fulfil its debt obligations of US$130.5 million, due in September, amid weakening contract sales for its properties.

Compounding the situation, over the last year, Chinese lenders have restricted credit to Evergrande's property purchasers, and it has been buckling under the pressure, culminating in a worsening liquidity crisis. Evergrande itself could have trouble accessing domestic credit with the introduction late last year of China's “three red lines” policies, designed to curb excessive borrowing in the real estate sector.

What does this mean for markets?

Evergrande's bondholders have been panic selling their bonds, with the 2023 bond moving from 90 cents per dollar of face value in June to 26 cents in September, effectively a 71.11 per cent decline over three months. Already, there has been some contagion within the Chinese construction industry with other issuers such as Fantasia, R&F, Suna, and China Aoyuan seeing sharp declines as well. The fear is that the contagion could spread beyond China's borders into the global capital markets.

China Evergrande Group has been referred to as China's Lehman Brothers, due to the scale and significance of it defaulting. What is different in this scenario is that Evergrande's liabilities are due to investors and businesses in Mainland China, which reduces the likelihood of a direct spillover into the global markets in a major way.

Nevertheless, this is key to watch as, if conditions in the China interbank lending market deteriorate, this may create an opening to upward pressure on interest rates outside of China. Should interest rates begin to rise in other developed markets, this could have wide-ranging implications not only for the high-yield bond market, but the equity markets as well.

Much of the rise in stock prices in recent years, particularly in the US market, has coincided with the low interest rate environment. This has driven a surge in margin equity trading among retail investors. Simply put, equity purchases funded by borrowing. These investors tend to be sensitive to price changes. As such, a material increase in volatility could drive a cascade of selling.

Jamaica not insulated from Evergrande crisis

While the Jamaican investment landscape is fairly small, we are by no means insulated and, while we have been seeing historically low interest rates in recent years, there could be some degree of upward pressure on interest rates if developed market interest rates start to climb. This would have implications beyond the operations of the banking and investment space as this would contribute to increased finance costs for businesses, necessitating a close watch on equity and bond investments in highly levered companies. Consumption spending would also likely take a hit as more people ease back on large purchases that usually necessitate debt.

More than one million Chinese await the delivery of properties due to them from Evergrande, delivery of which is becoming less likely by the day. As credit tightens in the Chinese property market, property values could come under pressure, compressing Chinese consumer confidence and domestic spending. This will likely create a negative feedback loop. To stave off a liquidity squeeze within the banking system, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 90 billion yuan, or roughly US$14 billion, into the market on September 17 through seven- and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements. Despite this, the seven-day repo rate saw little downward movement, holding at around 2.25 per cent.

What should I do as an investor?

Firstly, remain calm. The situation is rapidly developing and still in the early stages of unfolding. Before you panic sell everything, take a critical look at your portfolio. Is it full of A-rated bonds of blue-chip companies? Chances are you'll be relatively insulated. What you want to re-examine is exposure to non-investment grade credits, equity exposure in companies with a high debt burden or weak cash flow generation and, most importantly, investments with direct exposure to China. Against this backdrop, it would be wise to keep more cash in your portfolio at the moment, increase exposure to US Treasuries as they are seen as safe haven assets, and decrease, but not eliminate, exposure to high-quality risk assets such as stocks and bonds and, where possible, skew bond exposure to variable rate securities.

Daren McGregor is an assistant manager in research at VM Wealth Management Ltd. He is an experienced investment professional with diverse exposure, spanning fixed income and equity, real estate, corporate finance and trading.