Towards a digital region

Steps to accelerate the region's digital transformation gained momentum recently after information, communication and technology (ICT) ministers across the Caribbean unanimously approved some Caricom Secretariat-led action plans to fast-track the objective.

The plans were presented to the ministers during a special meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) on ICT. Among the recommendations by the secretariat were draft action plans for the fast-tracking of digital technologies, girls in ICT partnership and the establishment of a Caricom digital skills task force.

The ministers, recognising that digitalisation has wide-ranging and significant impacts on the economy and society, agreed to strengthen policy consolidation and alignment and to deepen the cooperation on digital transformation in Caricom in 2022.

Deputy premier of Montserrat Dr Samuel Joseph, in chairing the meeting, encouraged Caricom member states to continue the progress they had made over the past two years in the area of digital transformation.

Joseph, who is also minister of communications, works, energy and labour in Montserrat, noted that the pandemic had placed the issue of digital transformation, which had been a long-standing priority item, on the front burner of countries and organisations alike.

“A lot is riding on our shoulders to deliver and meet customer, stakeholder and citizens amid changed expectations and new delivery modes — which can be demanded of governments,” he said.

Highlighting a resilience seen in the sector since the pandemic, Joseph said that ICTs are becoming more integral to personal and professional life.

“Some of our efforts in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic showed many countries responding decisively and quickly. Many developed a suite of digital tools to help disseminate timely information, enable our agencies to manage the crisis more effectively facilitate contact tracing and support our wider efforts to resume business in a safe manner. Some of us have moved to capitalise on the investments made to our digital infrastructure by introducing digital nomad and 'work from paradise' programmes — Montserrat being the most recent in Caricom,” he said, reiterating also the need for “whole of government” approaches in the ongoing transformation.

“Our governments must continue to be innovation-led. Now is the time to re-engineer our processes, share information, cement the pillars of the Caricom digital economy, and transform to create the right opportunities for our businesses and people,” he added.

Acknowledging that there were significant challenges accompanying digital transformation, Joseph urged countries to consider their own processes and ability in order to support the work of councils and other organs of Caricom, even as they make tough decisions to facilitate reorganisation for speed and agility. He called on governments to move on areas including digital public service delivery; digital skills for the general workforce; digital infrastructure; cyber security and reliable, secure data flows.

Highlighting that the technological and geopolitical challenges of this era were not easy, Joseph Cox, assistant secretary eneral of Caricom, further indicated a need for the region to position itself in key niche areas and along various global value chains, as part of the steps to move forward.

“This could prove to be another historic opportunity and a call for action for us to truly transcend our collective size and leverage technology both in the physical dimensions (air, land and sea connectivity), and also in non-physical dimensions (data, financial, skills, and talent),” he stated.