Travel and entertainment fall-off affects credit card use in LAC

Travel and entertainment fall-off affects credit card use in LACFriday, July 16, 2021
|
The pandemic had a deleterious effect on global business travel spend, says a new report from Mercator Advisory Group, in its new report named 'Commercial Credit Cards: International Markets Review and Forecast, 2020-2025'.
The report says a resurgence of credit card spending to pre-pandemic levels is not expected until 2023.
The research body said that in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, and other global markets outside of North America, spending growth remains underpinned by corporate cards, used mostly for travel and entertainment (T&E), as well as virtual cards used to settle with travel management companies.
The report states that LAC region experienced tepid economic growth leading into 2020 and activity only declined with the pandemic, as regional gross domestic product (GDP) fell by seven per cent.
It indicated that estimated overall commercial card spend in the LAC region in 2020 was US$20.4 billion, a 35.4 per cent reduction driven by the large spending gap in business travel. There was also an estimated 27 per cent reduction in credit card spend during 2020, and recovery spend in the region is projected to be flatter than some other regions of the world.
The report also said that corporate card spend declined by nearly 44 per cent in 2020. Comparably, pre-COVID growth was in the 18 per cent range, driven by central travel accounts, the report stated.
Mercator predicts improvement across the region in 2021 toward Q4, then a three-year recovery period before regaining 2019 travel levels, the report outlined.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy