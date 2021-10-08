Trinidad announces fines for vaccinated safe zones breaches

Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago Faris Al-Rawi says employers and business owners face a TT$25,000 fixed penalty fine, while patrons face a TT$5,000 fine, if they breach the vaccinated safe zone regulations.

“If at any point in time an inspection is carried out by the relevant people with authority to do that at a safe zone operator, and you find people that are unvaccinated and in breach of the requirements that we set up, there will be a fixed penalty that will be presented and you can challenge it. That fixed penalty is going to be at TT$25,000. If you look at the patron side, and you are somebody who somehow find yourself inside of the premises and you are unvaccinated, you're facing a penalty of TT$5,000,” Al-Rawi said during a recent press conference.

“If either end of that equation, the employer/owner or patron, produces a fraudulent document, then we are going to put that as a (summary) offence,” he added.

The vaccine safe zones, which become operational on October 11, will allow fully vaccinated people to enjoy entertainment and leisure activities, like restaurants, gaming houses, theatres, private member clubs, waterparks, and gyms/fitness studios.

These establishments have remained closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic due to the risk of spread of the virus in these environments where masks have to be removed.

Patrons, he noted, must walk with their vaccination cards and proof of identification.

He pointed out that an unvaccinated employee would be allowed to work if they obtain a medical exemption or a medical deferral certificate from a medical officer in the public service, which would certify that the individual cannot be vaccinated, or is unable to be vaccinated for a specific period, because of pregnancy, breast feeding, being immune-compromised, or recently infected.

However, the unvaccinated employee will be expected to produce a PCR test every two weeks to continue to work in the establishment.

Al-Rawi further indicated that children under 12 will not be allowed in these safe zones and the consumption of alcohol on these premises are still not permitted.

To date, the country has recorded 52,021 COVID-19 cases and 1,528 related deaths. Less than 42 per cent of the population is vaccinated.