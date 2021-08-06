tTech records $107-million revenues for second quarter

Managed IT services and consulting company tTech Limited is reporting unaudited revenues of $107.9 million for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This represents a 30.4 per cent increase over the previous corresponding period, which recorded $82.7 million.

Net profit for the period under review was $3.8 million, down $600,000 or 15 per cent when compared with the previous corresponding period ($4.5 million).

Total comprehensive income for the period also decreased by 11.7 per cent to $7.5 million. This, tTech said, was mainly influenced by phase two of the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Junior Market tax incentive scheme, where 50 per cent of the normal tax rate equivalent to 12.5 per cent, now applies to its profits during the second five years of listing on the Junior Market, after which the normal rate of 25 per cent will apply.

It noted, however, that the company is eligible for the employment tax credit which will further reduce the rates payable to 8.75 per cent for the next five years and 17.5 per cent thereafter.

tTech listed on the Junior Market in 2016.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chris Reckord, during the period under review, tTech continued to benefit from the momentum in quarter one with the addition of several cybersecurity-related projects to its roster.

“This is because we have been relentless in our cybersecurity awareness activities which has driven some entities to act. We also continued our Data Protection as a Service campaign which has strengthened our pipeline. Also contributing positively was our highly successful business technology event, TechCon, that was held virtually this year on May 18 -19,” Reckord said in the report to shareholders.

He added that the conference is becoming an important information technology and digital transformation event on the local business calendar.

As the novel coronavirus pandemic spouted innovation and opportunities to combat its impact, many businesses set on their digital-first journey to stay relevant.

tTech's expenses for the period were $70 million, an increase of 34.9 per cent when compared with the previous corresponding period ($51.9 million).

Earnings per share ended at $0.07, down from the $0.08 recorded in the previous corresponding quarter.