TTSE top 10

Friday, January 07, 2022
BY DAVID ROSE
After reviewing the 10 largest companies on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), we'll be analysing the 10 largest companies on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE) by market capitalisation at the end of 2021. 1 TTD = $22.70 JMD
1) Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL): Market Capitalisation: TT$22.89 billion, Closing Price TT$140.16, 16 per cent weighting of the Composite Index. RFHL is a financial services group operating in banking and wealth management across the Eastern Caribbean and Ghana.
Shares Outstanding: 163,319,706
52-week range: TT$131.00 – TT$155.28
1 Year Performance: +3.83 per cent
Dividend Yield: 2.85 per cent
2) NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG): Market Capitalisation: TT$19.76 billion, Closing Price TT$8.01, 14 per cent weighting of the Composite Index. NCBFG is a financial services group operating in insurance, banking and wealth management across the Caribbean.
Shares Outstanding: 2,466,762,828
52-week range: TT$7.80 – TT$9.00
1 Year Performance: –1.48 per cent
Dividend Yield: 0.27 per cent
3) First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Limited (FCGFH): Market Capitalisation: TT$15.66 billion, Closing Price TT$62.29, 11 per cent weighting of the Composite Index. FCGFH is a State-owned financial entity which specialises in banking and investment management.
Shares Outstanding: 251,353,562
52-week range: TT$50.00 – TT$69.99
Year to date Performance: +44.76 per cent
Dividend Yield: 2.34 per cent
4) ScotiaBank Trinidad & Tobago Limited (SBTT): Market Capitalisation: TT$12.08 billion, Closing Price TT$68.50, eight per cent weighting of entire Main Market. SBTT is a financial services group involved in banking, insurance and wealth management.
Shares Outstanding: 176,343,750
52-week range: TT$53.00 – TT$71.50
1 Year Performance: +18.10 per cent
Dividend Yield: 5.11 per cent
5) Ansa McAL Limited (AMCL): Market Capitalisation: TT$10.48 billion, Closing Price $59.49, 7 per cent weighting of the Composite Index. AMCL is a conglomerate involved in manufacturing, automotive, financial services and media services.
Shares Outstanding: 176,197,617
52-week range: TT$53.00 – TT$60.00
1 Year Performance: +11.20 per cent
Dividend Yield: 3.03 per cent
6) Massy Holdings Limited (MASSY): Market Capitalisation: TT$10.39 billion, Closing Price $105.00, 7 per cent weighting of the Composite Index. MASSY is a Caribbean conglomerate specialising in gas products, integrated retail and motors and machines.
Shares Outstanding: 98,969,227
52-week range: TT$58.15 – TT$109.98
1 Year Performance: +72.16 per cent
Dividend Yield: 2.43 per cent
7) FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited (FCI): Market Capitalisation: TT$9.68 billion, Closing Price TT$6.14, 7 per cent weighting of entire Main Market. FCI is a regional bank present in more than 15 territories.
Shares Outstanding: 1,577,094,570
52-week range: TT$6.06 – TT$7.05
1 Year Performance: –12.78 per cent
Dividend Yield: 2.21 per cent
8) The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited (WCO): Market Capitalisation: TT$7.20 billion, Closing Price TT$28.50, five per cent weighting of the Composite Index. WCO is the manufacturer of tobacco products which are exported across the region.
Shares Outstanding: 252,720,000
52-week range: TT$28.00 – TT$35.40
1 Year Performance: –19.49 per cent
Dividend Yield: 5.40 per cent
9) Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL): Market Capitalisation: TT$6.96 billion, Closing Price TT$30.00, five per cent weighting of the Composite Index. GHL is a Trinidad-based group of companies focused on insurance services and is a subsidiary of NCBFG.
Shares Outstanding: 232,024,923
52-week range: TT$20.03 – TT$36.00
1 Year Performance: +43.54 per cent
Dividend Yield: 0.60 per cent
10) GraceKennedy Limited (GK): Market Capitalisation: TT$6.07 billion, Closing Price TT$6.10, four per cent weighting of the Composite Index. GK is a multinational conglomerate focused on financial services and food trading.
Shares Outstanding: 995,069,405
52-week range: TT$3.70 – TT$6.40
1 Year Performance: +58.44 per cent
Dividend Yield: 1.39 per cent
