Turks and Caicos prepares for cruise high season 2021/2022

The Turks and Caicos Islands Government has approved planned investment projects valued at nearly US$73 million in anticipation of an uptick in the cruise industry, Premier Washington Misick announced this week.

Carnival Lines will be investing $25 million in the Grand Turk Cruise Port with the Government providing up to $1 million in grants to eligible operators in the island capital to help them prepare for the reopening of the cruise industry.

The developments include Windsong and Beach Enclave in Providenciales, and East Bay in South Caicos, which are expected to create 150 jobs during construction and 100 permanent jobs in the operational phase.

Premier Misick said the Government is investing also in the improvement of the cruise port and infrastructure in Grand Turk including the acquisition of a property to be converted into a vendors market. The TCI Government is anticipating the return of more cruise ships in the 2021 to 2022 high season.

The TCI Government, meanwhile, has also rolled out a $5-million COVID Works project to support many who have lost jobs and livelihoods.

Minister of Physical Planning and Infrastructure Development Akierra Missick and the Physical Planning & Infrastructure Development team indicated this week the projects include cleaning, roadworks, demolition and general construction.

Under projects approved for investment, MOUs have been signed an investing company named Aismare for US$26 million in the redevelopment of the North Caicos airport and Marathon Ltd for a resort development project in Providenciales.

The Turks and Caicos Sun newspaper reported that Premier Misick in his Progress Report (the Progressive National Party Government marked 200 days in office on September 7th), said: “It has been a rough eight months... We have been busy working on your behalf. Things are not where we want them to be yet, but we are making progress...We are implementing programmes and policies that will lead to job creation, economic growth, and a better quality of life for all our people.”

“We are confident that cruise ships filled with visitors will be back in time for the high season 2021/22.”

Under the port improvement thrust, Misick said additional properties will be acquired and developed to accommodate vendors who depend on the cruise industry for their livelihood. US $2 million will also be spent to construct a floating dock for the water sports operators.

The TCI Sun said operators in Grand Turk who will benefit from $1 million in grants include: water sports; taxi/tour; trams; all-terrain vehicles (ATVS); golf cart operators; beach vendors; cabana vendors; pre- pandemic grand turk centre vendors; wedding planners and massage therapists.