Uber to offer 3,000 free rides to vaccination centres
Users may access two free leases worth up to J$700 to and from vaccination centresFriday, September 03, 2021
|
From September 1 to September 30, 2021, Uber will offer 3,000 free leases to support the COVID-19 vaccination process in Kingston. This effort is part of Uber's global commitment to contributing 10 million free or discounted leases through the application so that people can use this mobility option to get vaccinated.
Leases can be redeemed using the promotional code 10MV-JAVACCINE. The code will give Jamaicans access to two leases, JA $700 per lease; one lease to the vaccination centre and another lease from the centre.
“We do not want mobility to be a barrier for Jamaicans to get to vaccination centres. At Uber, we use technology to provide solutions for the community. We are excited to make the Uber app available to support the vaccination process, providing citizens with a reliable alternative to get to and from vaccination centres,” the tech company noted.
Uber became available in Jamaica in June of this year. According to the company, since then the app has implemented safety measures to help prevent COVID-19, such as the mask verification during each lease. “The lessor partner must confirm mask use daily when they connect to the app through a selfie. In the same way, users who have been previously reported for not wearing masks must take a selfie while wearing one to be able to make a lease request,” Uber confirmed.
How to use an Uber code to get to a vaccination appointment?
Download the Uber app
Once in the Uber app, go to “Menu”
Select the “Payment” option
In the “Add a promo code” section, enter 10MV-JAVACCINE
Press “Add” and done!
For more information on how the application works, account registration, payment methods, and everything you need to know about Uber, visit help.uber.com.
