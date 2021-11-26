Upgraded Sandals Royal Bahamian to reopen January 2022

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island is ramping up for an anticipated reopening on January 27, 2022.

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) indicates that it has completely reimagined the all-inclusive resort in Nassau.

The property is being renovated and management indicates it is well advanced with recruitment of nearly 1,050 team members across several levels and varying departments.

Training has commenced to welcome guests for the first time since closing in March 2020. During these phased training sessions, team members will be exposed to Sandal's service standards, community involvement and personal development opportunities through Sandals Corporate University.

“We're dialing up the luxury and leaning into the easy-going spirit of The Bahamas to deliver an incredible and authentic experience that, as we like to say, makes love come easy,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart in a company release.

The resort features pastel-coloured private villas and Coconut Grove, a new outdoor lounge and entertainment area, to an offshore island that has been transformed.

The property upgrade has been in planning for three years and is part of a much larger strategy across the organisation, to authentically reflect the unique Caribbean destinations where Sandals Resorts operates in design, product offerings and style of luxury service, the company indicates.