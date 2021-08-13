Virgin Atlantic launches expanded service to C'bean

As travel restrictions ease and demand for travel continues to rebound, British carrier Virgin Atlantic has announced the commencement of several new flights to Caribbean destinations from airports across the United Kingdom, starting this November.

According to the airline, it will increase flights to the Caribbean in response to “a significant increase in customer demand” for travel to destinations including The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Already the airline has resumed flights between Manchester Airport in the north of England to Barbados, which began on August 7.

“We're currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago and Havana, Cuba in the upcoming months. We look forward to launching new services to The Bahamas as well as the first direct service from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021,” Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, stated in a press release from the company.

Following this, the airline will launch twice weekly direct flights between London Heathrow and Nassau, The Bahamas.

Winter is coming

“As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers onboard flying to our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit loved ones,” Jarvinen added.

For the upcoming winter season, the airline will debut a thrice weekly seasonal service between Manchester Airport and Montego Bay, Jamaica, on November 6. Bookings for flights will begin on August 18.

“We're thrilled to announce that we have added Jamaica to our portfolio of destinations flying from Manchester... along with increasing frequency to Barbados,” Jarvinen noted.

“We are seeing a real demand from our customers in the north-west for luxury holidays in the sun as they are keen to escape on their next adventure after a challenging year. Both Jamaica and Barbados offer the ultimate getaway for those looking to enjoy island life...”

In response to the growing demand for travel to Jamaica, Virgin Atlantic said it will also ramp up its weekly service from Heathrow Airport in London to the island for winter. Starting November 20, the airline will increase flights from three times a week to a daily service.

Commenting on the news, Jamaica's Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett noted that the increase in airlifts will contribute to the country's recovery from the impact of the pandemic. He added that British visitors can expect “to enjoy a truly unforgettable experience, in an environment which is safe, seamless and secure”.

Barbados as a gateway

On December 5, the carrier will launch twice weekly direct flights between Edinburgh, Scotland, and Barbados.

“Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn't be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland,” Jarvinen said.

Prior to this, Virgin Atlantic will add more flights to its service between Manchester and Barbados, starting on October 31. Also, on November 20, the carrier will increase airlifts from London Heathrow to 11 flights weekly, up from once daily.

Given Barbados's proximity to St Vincent, Tobago and Grenada, the airline has been marketing the country as a “getaway” destination while promoting its interline partnership with Caribbean Airlines.

On November 19, Virgin Atlantic will commence a direct service to St Vincent, and a month later, on December 18, it will inaugurate its thrice-weekly flights to St Lucia.

“The Caribbean is such an important destination for us and for our customers and we couldn't be more excited to announce our new routes, as we continue to grow our ever-expanding portfolio,” Jarvinen remarked.

“We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a challenging year and these Caribbean destinations offer the perfect escape for those travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.”

— Josmar Scott