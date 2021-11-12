VM absorbs interest rate hike

The VM Building Society is maintaining its interest rates, thereby sparing its members and customers from the effects of the recent one percent increase in benchmark interest rates from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

The BOJ announced on September 30 that it will hike its key policy rate by 1%, tripling the rate from 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent, taking the benchmark policy rate to the highest it has been since February 2019. This is the first increase in interest rates from the BOJ in 13 years.

However, VM Building Society CEO Peter Reid has disclosed that the mortgage and financial services provider will not be increasing rates at this time. Rather, the VM Building Society will be holding them at current levels in spite of the rise in BOJ's benchmark interest rates, which is used as a gauge for getting rates in the financial services sector.

Speaking in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Reid remarked, “Right now we are absorbing it [effects of 1 percent in benchmark rates] and we don't have to have an enormous spread on every transaction we do, as shareholder companies do.”

He said that by keeping rates firm as long as possible, the VM Building Society is assisting members and clients, seeking to distinguish itself as a member-based organisation, which while profit seeking is not about profit maximising. Reid explained that the VM Building Society will try to hold rates steady as long as possible, hinting that much will depend on the BOJ and its benchmark interest rates going forward.

The VM Building Society CEO stated, “What we have gone to is a risk-based pricing; not one price for everybody so the riskier the transaction, the higher the price.” In explaining how the entity is able not to pass on any increase from the hike in benchmark rates, Reid explained that the building society is working with an interest spread that is moderated by its culture, ethos and the way in which the entity does its business.

The Jamaica Observer questioned VM Group President Courtney Campbell about the point at which any entity within the group will pass on any increases that it can no longer absorb. Campbell responded by explaining that within the group there are benchmarks set, “and there [is] some internal minimum spread”, which would trigger a movement one way or the other.

According to Campbell, “What Peter [Reid] is trying to say is that we are watching it [benchmark interest rates], but we are not at that point of increased rates as yet. These things require ongoing revision; we have a structure in place and we have been managing the spread for a long time.”

The VM group president was quick to point out that “there are some aspects of the revenue we will have to forego because we give that back to the members”. Campbell reiterated the point made by his CEO that the VM Building Society while striving for profitability, is not about profit maximisation.