Wasted effort

A new working paper produced by researchers at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has suggested that economic reforms pursued in the island over time have fallen short of achieving expected growth due to incomplete implementation and inadequate management.

The BOJ working paper, “Assessing Jamaica's Growth Enhancing Reform”, was written by researchers Brooke-Anne Bowen, Dwayne Salmon, Donya Brown-Thompson and Prudence Serju-Thomas.

Published in January 2022, the paper seeks to assess “whether the structural adjustment programme implemented by Jamaica since 2013 was successfully completed and if the reforms had any growth-enhancing impact on the country's real output over time”. The research aims to assess whether the reforms facilitated added growth or provided an impetus to economic activity. Researchers developed a statistical and econometric procedure to test the implementation status and effectiveness of the reforms.

Due to data availability constraints, the reform programmes examined were the Land Administration and Management Programme II (LAMP II), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Agro-Parks as well as the Energy Sector Efficiency and Expansion Project (ESEEP).

Others reviewed were Multi-Purpose Business Registration (MPBR), Application Management and Data Automation System (AMANDA) and Port Community System (PCS).

In the BOJ working paper, researchers indicate that, in aggregate, the assessment revealed that the seven growth enhancing reforms achieved a completion index of 75 per cent.

The researchers stated that, “With less than full implementation, the growth-enhancing reform programme provided thousands of jobs via the BPO industry and facilitated improvements in the business climate.

“However, due to the small magnitude of the projects, less than desired implementation and ineffective management the reforms were incapable of engendering the needed fillip to economic growth,” they continued.

They also asserted that the assessment showed that while all but one of the policy variables were efficient policy tools to be used to engender growth, all (with the exception of Energy Security and Efficiency Enhancement Project) were ineffective on their own to facilitate the needed fillip to growth.

As a result, it was indicated there was no added impetus to economic growth over the reform period, evident by a mere 0.3 percentage points improvement after the reform measures were implemented.

Prior to the implementation of the various reforms, economic growth averaged 0.6 per cent annually from FY2000/01 to FY2012/13. The seven years following the implementation, growth averaged a mere 0.9 per cent.

The researchers state that, in accordance with the findings of this paper, it is recommended that an Economic Transformation Committee be established by the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) for the development and effective execution of targeted growth-enhancing reforms.

They recommend that the duties of the committee should entail, “at minimum”, a thorough assessment of the economic climate of the various sectors that reforms will target.

This, it was noted, will allow reforms to be tailored to economic demands, and eliminate the likelihood of aiming to fill gaps that do not exist.

Such an error, the researchers said is, for example, focusing on training people for employment in the BPO sector when potential employees already possess entry-level qualifications.

They also ask that each implemented reform be dissected according to the questions: “Is the GOJ confronting the right issues? Is the GOJ using the right types of initiatives to confront these issues? Are these initiatives being implemented effectively? Is the GOJ doing enough?”

Researchers also recommend that the GOJ solicit adequate funding, from the private sector and through foreign assistance, “to provide the necessary resources and human capital to achieve seamless and complete execution of reforms.”

The BOJ researchers recommend that, “there is a great need to establish clearly defined procedures for the management, implementation and efficient execution of GOJ projects”.

Accordingly, it is recommended that a designated group of project management officials be assigned to what is coined in this paper as the 'Jamaica Projects Task Force' (JPTF).

The design of the JPFT, it was recommended, should comprise a team of accredited project management officers “that are linked or have a wealth of experience with ministries under which each project is being operated”.

The researchers recommended that “the JPTF must be armed with the necessary authority and power to hold responsible agencies accountable and report directly to the minister in charge of growth.”

The JPTF should seek recruits through “rigorous interviews and/or consultation processes to identify the best candidate(s)”.

The writers said that the process “will allow member(s) within the Government with years of service to openly provide details on how they can identify and practically address the inherent project problems within their ministries as well as identify capable skill sets that exist outside of the Government.”