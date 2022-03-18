Who's to blame

Energy expert Valentine Fagan is blaming the Government for not implementing an oil hedge when the market was more favourable.

Oil hedging is a risk management strategy employed against future price hikes.

In other words, the Government can enter into an agreement to pay a higher amount for oil now, but will continue to pay that same price even when the market price exceeds that amount. In that regard the buyer ends up saving on future contracts.

However, the Government decided against an oil hedge even when the market was not volatile.

“We need to employ good commercial strategy to limit our exposure, hedge a portion of our consumption to protect against massive price spikes. However, there's a lot of uncertainty in the oil markets so hedging is a very complex task but we must have the discipline to purchase when the market is favourable,” said Fagan, who is a power generation systems consultant at the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR).

While at a recent OUR Webinar he stressed that “we are a net importer of energy, as a result we are very vulnerable to the pricing shocks occasioned by the various events outside of our control mostly.”

Over the past week Jamaicans experienced the highest ex-refinery gas prices on record and only received a $3.00 price reduction on Thursday which brought the cost for 87 gasoline to $183.92 and 90 gasoline costing $188.91.

In the absence of an oil hedge, Fagan is further suggesting that the Government divert funds which would normally be used for price hedging to facilitate investment in renewable energy and the electric vehicle market, which he believes will help in the countries overall drive to reduce energy costs.

He said about 18 per cent of Jamaica's import is due to energy supplies, noting that this is a very huge portion of the island's imports which continues to have an impact on both foreign exchange and the economy.

In order to remedy the situation, Fagan argued that more should be done to diversify the island's energy mix. As at 2020, liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounts for 59 per cent of the electricity sector's energy mix, liquid fuel or crude oil contributes 28 per cent while renewables account for 13 per cent.

He made the point that the energy diversification efforts have started to pay dividends.

“Diversity is a very good form of security and LNG provides that kind of diversity as an intermediate fuel in terms of the transition. We have managed to integrate about 59 per cent of LNG into the mix by converting existing plants and by building new plants. At this time we are fortunate to have those plants because we are somewhat insulated to the extent that we use LNG amid this spurious and wild ride from liquid fuel.”

The energy consultant conceded that the introduction of LNG has not necessarily resulted in lower electricity prices but he stressed that Jamaica is still better off because LNG is a part of the mix.

“The problem in terms of pricing is that the scale of our requirement is very small, so what you'd find is that while we have better prices than with liquid fuel, the cost of the facilities have to be factored in and that will contribute to the prices being not as expected but it's still less than using the HFO. So, I think they have served their purpose and overtime as energy demand increases we will find that LNG becomes more competitive locally although it is still competitive at this time,” Fagan stated.