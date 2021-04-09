World Bank appoints new country manager for Haiti

The World Bank has appointed Laurent Msellati, a French national, as its new country manager for Haiti, effective April 1, 2021.

Based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti's capital, Msellati in this new role will lead the bank's engagement with the Government, work closely with key development partners and stakeholders, manage the country programme and team, and support staff in the Haiti country office.

“Haiti has experienced several challenging years, and the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been severe,” a World Bank release quotes Msellati. “I look forward to continuing our work to support the Haitian people, focused on inclusive growth and building resilience.

“I will work closely with stakeholders across Haitian society to support the country's development priorities and provide support for the most vulnerable,” he added.

The World Bank said Msellati will lead the implementation of the bank's programme in Haiti, which includes an active portfolio of 20 projects worth about US$915 million, financed by the International Development Association and trust funds.

Project areas include transport, energy, agriculture and food security, health, education, water supply and sanitation, finance, governance, macroeconomics, social protection and jobs, and digital development.

Since joining the World Bank in 1991, Msellati has held several positions in Africa, Middle East, and North Africa, East Asia and Pacific region, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Msellati recently served as World Bank country manager for Mauritania and has also been practice manager of the Agriculture Global Practice in Latin America and the Caribbean.

He holds a master's in business administration in finance and economics from Università Commerciale Luigi Bocconi (Italy), and a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine from Ecole Nationale Vétérinaire de Nantes (France).