FLOW FOUNDATION ENCOURAGES ONLINE SAFETY – OUR CHILDREN, OUR FUTURE, OUR RESPONSIBILITY

Our children, our future, our responsibility – Each year, this is brought to the fore during Child Month (May) which is used to highlight issues affecting children and to promote collective action to support and protect our children. This year, Child Month, was celebrated under the theme, 'I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience (ISOAR)', with a national call to action for Jamaicans to recommit themselves to the protection of our children especially against the background of the rising instances of abuse –physical, mental, emotional and also in the virtual space. The latter being especially important as our children are spending more time online.

Under its Internet in Schools Programme (IISP), the Flow Foundation has been providing free Internet services to over 220 primary and all age schools across the country. The Foundation has also been partnering with other Foundation and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to also provide tablets to students in need.

While there is a high focus on advocating for a safe online space for children, there is a strong sense of responsibility for ensuring that Internet users of all ages are empowered to protect themselves while online. This includes parents and caregivers as it is equally important for them to be aware of and understand the online threats so that they are better able to protect their children as they navigate the digital space. As such, the Foundation has been a leader in championing a safer internet, leading and supporting various initiatives which promote the protection of children and educating the adults who are responsible for their care.

The Foundation has been using the “Each One, Teach One” approach” in rolling out its Safer Internet Ambassador Programme across several schools. Under this initiative, children are given the opportunity to take charge of their online security as well as to become their “brothers' keepers”. Over the past 3 years, The Foundation has trained over 500 students under the age of 12 to be online safety monitors and ambassadors.

One such student is Flow Safer Internet Ambassador, Asha-Rae Morgan, student at the Half-Way Tree Primary School who said that she learnt a lot about cyberbullying and staying safe while online. “I will be telling all my friends that they must not share their personal information with anyone on the Internet,” she shared, adding with an engaging smile, “I will tell them to be SMART.” Her advice is a direct reference to the “SMART” rules given to students during the online safety awareness sessions conducted by the Flow Foundation team.

The 5 simple tips, taken from Childnet International, are:

- Safe: Keep personal information safe.

- Meet: Do not meet with persons you only know online.

- Accepting: Think carefully before you click on a link or accept a friend request.

- Reliable: Check information - not everything online is reliable.

- Tell: Always tell an adult if something is not right while online.

Another of Flow's student ambassadors, Rejauni Cleghorne, who attends Spanish Town Primary School, shared her thoughts on the Foundation's programme. She said: “I am very glad that I got the opportunity to be part of the training. I learnt so much. I am going to tell my friends and my family that we should always tell an adult if someone is bullying you or trying to get your personal information online”. She continued: “I am very proud to have the title of Flow Safer Internet Ambassador.”

In speaking on the Foundation's initiatives to promote online safety, Kayon Mitchell, Executive Director, stated, “As we continue to build out our network into more communities across Jamaica, bringing them into the digital world, providing broadband to schools and driving digital inclusion, it is important that all groups, especially our young people and seniors, have the necessary support to help them navigate the space safely.”

She further stated, “We will continue to share information on how they can identify and protect ensure themselves from the pitfalls of the internet, we are also highlighting the many benefits and of being online. We also ensure that they are aware of how to get help when they are the targets of person who use the internet irresponsibly.”

One of the primary mandates of the Flow Foundation is to drive digital inclusion through its IISP and also its digital education programmes – Skills for the Future and Training for Professionals. The Foundation also facilitates a 24/7 toll-free helpline for children to report instances of abuse.

For more information, persons may visit Flow's YouTube channel to view the Foundation's Safer Internet videos where they will be able to get information and tips from our influencers and experts in the field on how to protect themselves as they navigate the worldwide web. Information on the Digital Education Programmes may be found at www.flowfoundationja.org.