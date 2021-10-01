Montserrat reopens
… but only to the wealthFriday, October 01, 2021
|
In an effort to keep the COVID-19 virus out the country while maintaining some tourist revenue, Montserrat opened its borders in April this year to only the wealthiest holidaymakers who make at least US$7,000 a year.
Not only do they have to pass the financial background check but visitors have to commit to staying for at least two months. In exchange, they get an almost 'COVID-19 free' exclusive access to beaches and the island.
Soon after the British territory detected its first few COVID-19 cases in March 2020, it closed its borders to tourists.
It cautiously reopened this year with the remote worker programme, requiring both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to quarantine for two weeks and then take a COVID-19 test before exploring the island.
So far, 21 travellers from seven families have met the Government's selective criteria.
The UK Government has put the island on its quarantine-free green travel list, it, however, has it under warning for natural disasters, as two-thirds of the island is vulnerable to volcanic activity.
There has been no major volcanic activity since February 2010. Montserrat is also currently in its hurricane season, which normally runs from June to November.
Nevertheless, starting today, October 1, 2021, all tourists will be welcomed in Montserrat if they are vaccinated. The island also recently ended the two-month stay requirement for tourists.
To date, the island recorded 33 total COVID-19 cases, with one related death.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login