NCB officials appointed to TransJamaican Highway board

NCB officials appointed to TransJamaican Highway boardFriday, July 02, 2021
|
TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) has advised that two high ranking National Commercial Bank (NCB) officials have been added to its board.
They are NCB President & Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hylton and CEO of NCB Capital Markets Limited Steven Gooden. The appointments took effect on Friday, June 25, 2021.
The two NCB bosses will join the other TransJamaican Highway directors Charles Paradis, who chairs the board, along with Susan Garriques, John “Mitchie” Bell, Ian Dear, Julie Thompson-James and Ivan Anderson, managing director.
The addition of Hylton and Gooden to the board of TJH, which is the operator of Highway 2000 East-West, Jamaica's first toll road, is not surprising considering that the bank and its subsidiaries are the second largest shareholders in the company.
They command 1.875 billion shares representing 15 per cent of the company's equity. The biggest shareholder is the National Road Operating & Constructing Company, which has 2.5 billion shares representing 20 per cent equity.
In addition, NCB is TJH's primary local banker along with NCB Capital Markets, which handled the company's initial public offer of shares last year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy