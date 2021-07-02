NCB officials appointed to TransJamaican Highway board

TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) has advised that two high ranking National Commercial Bank (NCB) officials have been added to its board.

They are NCB President & Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hylton and CEO of NCB Capital Markets Limited Steven Gooden. The appointments took effect on Friday, June 25, 2021.

The two NCB bosses will join the other TransJamaican Highway directors Charles Paradis, who chairs the board, along with Susan Garriques, John “Mitchie” Bell, Ian Dear, Julie Thompson-James and Ivan Anderson, managing director.

The addition of Hylton and Gooden to the board of TJH, which is the operator of Highway 2000 East-West, Jamaica's first toll road, is not surprising considering that the bank and its subsidiaries are the second largest shareholders in the company.

They command 1.875 billion shares representing 15 per cent of the company's equity. The biggest shareholder is the National Road Operating & Constructing Company, which has 2.5 billion shares representing 20 per cent equity.

In addition, NCB is TJH's primary local banker along with NCB Capital Markets, which handled the company's initial public offer of shares last year.