Zooming Out

SINCE the start of the pandemic, videoconferencing has become an integral part of communicating for millions of people around the world. And while many people adopted the technology 18 months ago, it was not as popular.

One company that has benefited immensely from the boom is Zoom - the San Jose, California-based communications technology company which provides videotelephony and online chat services.

But it appears, based on the company's latest earnings report posted late Monday, that the Zoom generation may be getting weary of all the screen time, based on guidance from the company.

Zoom reported revenue of more than $1 billion for the first time in the second quarter, logging a 54% year-over-year increase. But it warned that a slowdown in demand was coming as some workers head back to the office and business travel resumes.

In the previous quarter, revenue had grown 191%. Next quarter, Zoom is guiding to 31% growth.

“We feel good that people are out moving around the world but it's certainly creating some headwinds, as we said, in the online segment of our business,” Kelly Steckelberg, the company's chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts reported by various media entities.

This easing of demand is happening “a little bit more quickly than we expected”, she added.

The results saw its share price dipping 12 per cent on Tuesday. With Zoom being extensively used over the past 18 months — more than its peers such as Google Meet or Microsoft Teams — its share prices surged, gaining more than 400% since the beginning of 2020.

But despite the spread of the Delta variant, a growing desire for a (modified) return to normal will make that trajectory very hard to sustain.

To help keep revenue growth, Zoom announced its intent to acquire cloud contact centre software provider Five9 for US$14.7 billion in stock.

It also announced the availability of Zoom Events, which gives organisations the ability to hold premium online meetings.

And Zoom said it invested in event software maker Cvent as Cvent sought to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Zoom now has 2 million seats for the Zoom Phone cloud-based phone service, up from 1.5 million three months earlier.