UWI, UTech students named PwC scholars

UNIVERSITY students Rogine Hibbert of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus (UWI) and Romel Samuels of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) became the 26th cohort of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Jamaica scholarship recipients during a presentation ceremony held at PwC's Kingston offices on December 21.

The scholarships, valued at a total of $560,000, is an annual initiative that awards final-year accounting students who, beyond their financial needs, show exemplary academic ability, strong leadership skills, and a willingness to make a difference in their immediate and surrounding communities.

According to Leighton McKnight, territory leader at PwC Jamaica, the success of the scholarship recipients is a shared one.

“PwC is the most preeminent professional services firm within the region, and we are that because of our people. So we are always of the mindset to engage the best and brightest. Our awardees automatically become ambassadors of our firm, so it is critical that we search for individuals who can stand tall against our core values, are eager to learn and ready to be moulded into professionals. Many students are struggling to afford tertiary education and while we are happy to provide financial support, especially during this pandemic, we want to offer more than just money, we want to be a meaningful partner in the success of each student's academic and professional goals once they step through the doors of PwC,” stated McKnight.

Paul Williams, human capital partner at PwC Jamaica, noted that, “Our firm is committed to providing opportunities for young people wanting to pursue careers in accounting. This scholarship goes beyond financial support. It facilitates an internship at PwC Jamaica which provides the scholarship recipients with exposure to the field of accounting along with mentorship from the firm's experienced professional accountants. In fact, most of our scholarship and internship students go on to gain permanent employment with PwC and rise through the ranks to senior roles.”

A special welcome was extended for Samuels as the most recent male recipient of the PwC Jamaica scholarship since 2017. Samuels, a UTech School of Business Dean's list recipient, currently holds a GPA of 3.58 and is completing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. Although he had to pause his studies for one academic term due to financial constraints, Samuels is determined to succeed.

“This scholarship truly means a lot to me. It is paramount to my journey as it will lessen my financial burdens and stress, subsequently allowing me to put more focus into my studies. I am on the last lap of the journey towards my degree and this scholarship will surely bolster me as I aim to finish strong. This scholarship, along with the upcoming internship, is truly a blessing and a much-anticipated opportunity for me as I aim to perform to the best of my abilities in an effort to be a positive, indelible man,” shared Samuels.

Hibbert, who exemplifies service above self, currently holds the positions of executive assistant, UWI Guild Games Committee; liaison officer, Guild Librarian Committee and MSBM representative, Faculty of Social Sciences, while maintaining a GPA of 4.11 and being acknowledged on the Mona Faculty of Social Science's Dean's list. Even with these accomplishments to her name, Hibbert shared that she was surprised to be selected.

“I am shocked that I actually got it. I am sure there were many talented and deserving applicants aside from myself, so this is definitely an honour and a privilege. So I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to the PwC team for seeing my potential, seeing my value, and seeing my future and investing in me as a person and my potential to be a team member at PwC. I am sincerely grateful for that. Thank you.”

The PwC Jamaica scholarship programme has had a long history in Jamaica with the first being awarded in 1996. Since then, over 34 students have benefited.