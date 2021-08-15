'I was not qualified for admission', says NCU graduate

FROM no subjects to graduating with a degree, this is the testimony religion and theology graduate Ricardo McCalla shared during the Graduation 2021 Consecration Service of Northern Caribbean University (NCU) on August 6.

“I was not qualified to be at Northern Caribbean University,” McCalla said.

“But in my heart, I knew that all I needed to do was to be there.”

McCalla was not the kind of prospective student that any university would typically recruit, but through faith, determination, and family support, he approached NCU and made it. Despite how far behind he was academically, NCU applied options, flexibility, and patience in ensuring that McCalla achieved his dream as a minister of the gospel.

McCalla testified to the caring nature of competent instructors and university workers, who, while helping him, were also challenging him to make the effort and to achieve beyond the mediocre. He had failed the Mature Age Examination (MAE) matriculation twice. He had only two Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examination passes with a grade three in each. He barely was able to matriculate into the pre-university programme. He felt out of place. There was much to learn, and he was at the back of the pack.

Additionally, his goal could only be achieved by long distance travel from Portland while he was working and balancing his responsibilities to his young family. As a man with admittedly low academic acumen, he had a wife who was an honour roll student at NCU — a wife who relentlessly held him to high standards.

The odds were against him. He tried but success was insuperable. Giving up seemed like the best option. He remembers once being told, “Mr McCalla, we cannot help you. You are too far behind. You have to go back home.”

“But God…” is now his testimony. The initial rejection at NCU, based on academic policy, turned out to be a leap of faith. McCalla recalled the words of rejection turning into words of hope.

“Okay, Mr McCalla. We have seen your faith. We are going to try something with you we have never done!”

McCalla made good on the chance with persistence. He overcame depression. He earned a grade point average of 3.0 in his first semester. He overcame subjects that most people find difficult, such as Greek and mathematics.

He graduated from NCU with a Bachelor of Art degree in Religion and a minor in Family Life Education. McCalla recommends NCU as being “second to none”.

“God does not have to make sense, He makes cents,” McCalla recalled of his emotional and financial battle to do what seemed foolish and impossible.

McCalla described his experience at NCU with these words, “Awesome! God is amazing!”

Richard McCalla is married to fellow graduate and NCU worker, Nuvia McCalla, who graduated cum laude with her Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.

Northern Caribbean University offers prospective students, with limited external chances for matriculation into the university, one year to earn those subject passes, while doing limited university non-major courses. Another option is the MAE that includes content related to mathematics, English, science and current events. Students are expected to pass within a year.