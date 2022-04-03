'Stay interviews' — Addressing the challenge of employee retention

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources (HR).

ON the heels of The Great Resignation, employee retention remains a challenge for many organisations in 2022.

The growing trends of “stay interviews” and “employee check-ins” are emerging as solutions to better understanding the employee experience and keeping top talent engaged.

They're also playing a crucial role in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of organisations and company culture.

So what exactly is a stay interview?

Stay interviews aren't new and their purposes can vary depending on what the goals of your organisation are.

Generally, however, they are simply employee engagement check-ins, and they're becoming more and more important as companies dial up their retention efforts during a time of record turnover.

Think of it as the opposite of an exit interview.

So instead of asking why a team member who resigned is leaving, the stay interview focuses on those who are there and why they've stayed; what would motivate them to stick around long term; what could be better about their work experience, and what could potentially cause them to leave the organisation.

Why is this so important?

This kind of communication with team members is vital. Getting the feedback from these engagement conversations often leads to larger conversations that can trigger decisions and changes that positively impact the company's culture and the employee experience, and in turn improve engagement and job satisfaction — the ultimate goal of great places to work.

WHAT NOW?

Here are a few things to think about before you get started with stay interviews.

#1 – Be clear on what you hope to achieve from these conversations from the onset so that you are asking the right questions.

#2 – This process is championed by leadership, so ensure that there is leadership buy-in and alignment.

#3 – Make sure that, as a company, you are committed to seeing the process all the way through. Again, it's a leadership intensive process and it requires a deliberate investment of time and effort.

#4 – It's important to remember that the process of retention and employee engagement is owed by leadership, not HR.

A WORD OF CAUTION

Stay interviews are a great way for your team members to feel seen, heard and valued — to know that they matter, as well as to keep your finger on the pulse of what is happening on the ground.

But here's the trick dear company … dear executive … dear manager … you have to ask and you have to listen, but then you have to act.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.