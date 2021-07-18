240 parents benefit from parenting seminar

“IS true! Sometimes we jump to conclusions and don't listen to wi pickney dem!” This was an “aha” moment expressed by one of the more than 240 parents and caregivers from Dupont Primary and Cockburn Gardens Primary in Kingston that recently benefited from a series of parenting sessions organised by the Ministry of National Security and facilitated by the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) and Parenting Partners Caribbean (PPC).

Dr Deanna Ashley, executive director of the VPA, noted that the initiative was timely, as the series of rap sessions and participatory workshops allowed parents to learn and share, especially as it related to their experiences during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Linda Craigie-Brown, president of PPC, agreed, stating that many parents today are feeling isolated and the sessions offered an opportunity to share and support each other, guided by experienced parenting facilitators.

The parents of children from each school spent two hours per week and were engaged in discussions and interactive activities focused on stages of child development, effective communication and healthy self-esteem.

Tamara White, a parent who participated in the workshops, said, “I feel more appreciative of the importance of parent and child communication and I know that my healthy self-esteem is very important for my child's development.” Parents were encouraged to seek the positives in themselves and in their children and were 'crowned' with donated Burger King crowns as they expressed their own self-worth.

Renee Steele, senior policy director in the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Branch of the Ministry of National Security, said that despite the many challenges parents were facing, their feedback on the parent sessions had been very positive.

“They were committed to attending each week, and many parents showed great insight and knowledge about the topics,” she said.

Craigie-Brown was particularly pleased to see the eagerness the parents showed in supporting each other, especially those experiencing personal trauma or emotional challenges. “Many parents offered very useful advice and counsel during the sessions, even exchanging numbers afterwards. The parents themselves developed a 'Parent Pledge' which they shared within their various WhatsApp groups,” she said, noting that many asked for the sessions to be continued.

However, both the PPC's president and the VPA's executive director agreed that short, one-off sessions with parents is never enough or advisable. They acknowledged that as the challenges affecting parents are definitely mounting, their coping mechanisms are wearing thin.

“Some parents just need to vent; but others need ongoing counselling and other psychosocial interventions. We provided all participants with lists of helpline numbers; however, we know that our support resources and services continue to be overwhelmed and therefore need significant strengthening,” said Dr Ashley.

The parenting programme was a component of the ministry's 2020 “Liv Gud” summer school which was delayed as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.