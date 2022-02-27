3 UWI students selected for Caribbean Regional Youth Council

THREE students attending The University of the West Indies (UWI) are among youngsters selected for the Caribbean Regional Youth Council (CRYC), following the recently concluded online elections on February 19.

The students are Devaraine Rowe, Ashleigh Onfroy and Shamar Wedderburn.

Other elected members of the council are Kendell Vincent from Trinidad and Tobago, elected as chairperson; Malcolm Wills from Guyana, elected as vice chairperson for resources, mobilisation and partnership; and Boykin Smith from The Bahamas, who has the role of secretary.

The members will each serve for two years on the executive board.

The CRYC is a group which aims to establish a strategic youth governance and advocacy network for regional representation, integration and cooperation as a platform for youth development.

Rowe, who is a master's student studying international public and development management and is in charge of coordinating the CRYC's engagements, is looking forward to advocating for students with his team.

“I have to recognise that the work truly begins now. We are in charge of representing the needs of our Caribbean youths who are faced with several challenges acting as barriers towards their development. Several issues exist within our region, as such it will require all members of the team to work together in ensuring that the voices of our youth are heard on all national, regional and international levels by setting strategic objectives,” Rowe told Career & Education.

Rowe said his role involves ensuring people with disabilities, minority groups and special interest groups are mainstreamed in all decision-making processes of the organisation.

Meanwhile, Wedderburn, who is a law student, is still basking in the pride of being elected. He was elected as the vice chairperson for advocacy and policy at the council.

“The feeling is still settling in! I have to say gratitude but also then excitement, particularly at the level of support we've been receiving from persons that have gone before us and all over. I recall being present when the outgoing executive was elected at the last Caribbean Youth Leaders' Summit. At that time I was looking on just grateful to be in the room and witnessing these persons promising to bring change to the regional development agenda, never imagining that I would be at the same place now just two years later! It's an immense and incredible feeling and I can't wait to get started,” he said.

At the same time, Onfroy, who studies history and archaeology, said being the only female on the council's board speaks volumes.

“It reminds me that passion and perseverance will enable us as youth to do remarkable things,” said Onfroy, who is responsible for communications and information at the council.

Further, she noted that as a nation there should be fewer tokenistic approaches to youth leadership as more work needs to be done to ensure regionalism, inclusivity and proper representation for all.

The nine member countries of CRYC are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Jamaica, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and associate member Martinique.