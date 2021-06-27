350 tertiary students to receive BGLC education grant

THREE hundred and fifty students attending tertiary institutions across Jamaica will receive the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) tertiary education grant for the 2021/2022 academic year.

The grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.

Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said that each student will receive $50,000 to assist with tuition.

She said that applying for the grant is “a total online process” that requires interested persons to visit the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm and click on the link to the application portal.

Since the grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested approximately $69 million to assist more than 1,200 students.

“The tertiary education grant is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme. It helps us to contribute to ensuring that Jamaica has a cadre of trained and educated young people, which is an important foundation for national development,” Lewis said.