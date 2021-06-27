350 tertiary students to receive BGLC education grant

350 tertiary students to receive BGLC education grantSunday, June 27, 2021
|
THREE hundred and fifty students attending tertiary institutions across Jamaica will receive the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) tertiary education grant for the 2021/2022 academic year.
The grants are available to full-time undergraduates, 26 years and younger, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.
Manager for Corporate Affairs and Communication at the BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, said that each student will receive $50,000 to assist with tuition.
She said that applying for the grant is “a total online process” that requires interested persons to visit the BGLC website at www.bglc.gov.jm and click on the link to the application portal.
Since the grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested approximately $69 million to assist more than 1,200 students.
“The tertiary education grant is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme. It helps us to contribute to ensuring that Jamaica has a cadre of trained and educated young people, which is an important foundation for national development,” Lewis said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy