5 tips for résumé success

RÉSUMÉ writing is by no means an easy feat. On the brink of applying for a job, it brings with it sweaty palms, gnawing stomach pain and hair pulling. I am here to your rescue yet again, offering you an additional five tips to make this experience so much easier.

If you missed my last article, I will do a simple recap. Always remember one size does not fit all when writing your résumé, so customise based on the job you want. A clean design goes a long way; it not only helps in making your résumé easier to read, but to also stand out from the crowd. Do not list everything you do, especially the more mundane tasks, they take away rather than add to your experience. Always ensure to have a small summary or profile that sums you up in one go. And most importantly, PROOFREAD, PROOFREAD, PROOFREAD.

Here are a few other tips to bear in mind when creating an impactful résumé.

Present your information in reverse chronological order

In presenting your educational background and work experience, place your most recent first. This is more attractive and allows recruiters to see if you immediately qualify based on your most recent experiences. No one wants to see your high school at the top of your educational qualifications. Speaking of which, if you have attained a bachelor's degree, then simply exclude your high school experience.

Tailor your skills

Many people underestimate the skills section of their résumé, some people don't even have one. If you remember my last article, I noted that recruiters spend on average eight seconds on a résumé, so tailoring your skills section based on the job will give you an extra boost.

References, do I need them?

A résumé with references shows confidence. It means if you should contact these people, they would have no problem confirming what I have said. If you do not have the space to add references, then simply leave that section out. Do not, however, under any circumstance write 'References available upon request'. This is a rookie move and recruiters can spot this from a mile away.

How many pages is TWO much?

That tip basically answers the questions. It is best to keep your résumé at two pages; senior executives or academics with several publications may get away with three pages. But your best bet is one to two pages. I have received résumés for reformation that were 10 pages long. Seriously speaking, nobody has time for that.

Fonts at the front

Fonts are often disregarded, as people believe once the information is written, who cares, right? Wrong! You may have a great résumé but if the font is too small or unprofessional, then it could easily get tossed. So keep it classy. My preference is Calibri. But you could also explore Garamond and TW Cen MT; the latter is underused but it gives a very clean finish. But never, ever use Comic Sans… EVER.

