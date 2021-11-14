55 students receive new scholarships from Sagicor Foundation

THE Sagicor Foundation has awarded 55 new scholarships to support the academic journeys of 39 tertiary students and 16 secondary students.

In addition to the new scholarships, 116 scholarship renewals were done, bringing the total scholarship investment for 2021 to over $35 million.

Alysia White, executive director for the Sagicor Foundation, said the scholarship programme is critical in advancing the education of Jamaica's youth and allowing students to go after their dreams despite their various socio-economic circumstances.

“Education is a primary area of focus for us at the Sagicor Foundation, and our commitment to education is demonstrated through our numerous initiatives geared at supporting various stakeholders within the sector. These scholarships are an investment in the future of Jamaica, and we want to always encourage our students to continue to push towards achieving their goals,” she said.

She added that the scholarship programme is especially fundamental in assisting students during this period when many families are facing financial challenges because of the pandemic. The scholarship is awarded based on academic performance, community involvement and volunteerism, leadership potential, and financial need.

“It gives us great joy to be able to support the educational pursuits of so many students annually,” White said. “Over 170 students were assisted with financial support to help towards tuition fees and back to school expenses.”

“Our scholars are brilliant young people and sometimes they simply need that start on their journey to help them along the way. This past year and a half has been especially difficult for many families and we are just tremendously happy to have been able to show up for them in this way.”

The tertiary scholarships are awarded to Jamaican students pursuing their first degrees at The University of the West Indies; University of Technology, Jamaica; Mico University College; Northern Caribbean University; Caribbean Maritime University; and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. Tertiary scholarships are renewable for up to four years at a value of up to $300,000 once students maintain a 3.0 GPA and fulfill the voluntary service requirements.

Meanwhile, the secondary scholarships, valued at $50,000 each, were awarded to students who matriculated to high school following their performance in the recent Primary Exit Profile examinations. The scholarships are renewable for up to five years once students maintain an 80 per cent or B average.

Scholarships are awarded to Sagicor clients, children of Sagicor clients, and children of team members who have demonstrated exceptional performance throughout their academic careers, as well as the Champion Boy and Girl of the JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships.