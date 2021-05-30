60 students to benefit as BOJ celebrates diamond anniversary with $20-m bursary

In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is launching a $20-million initiative which will see 60 students from selected primary, secondary and tertiary schools islandwide benefiting from bursaries aimed at assisting with tuition, the provision of devices for e-learning, books and other miscellaneous expenses for the academic year 2021/2022.

Awardees of the 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme will be chosen from schools already selected by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in collaboration with the BOJ. The award of bursaries will be announced in August 2021.

The initiative “could not have come at a better time as COVID-19 continues to reshape how we teach our children to meet the challenges of the future,” the central bank said in a news release which also quotes BOJ Governor Richard Byles as saying that nation-building is something that the bank takes pride in.

“This pandemic has inspired many Jamaicans to be more innovative in all aspects of our lives and I must say we have adjusted and adapted in how we serve Jamaica — both economically and educationally. This is our diamond anniversary and there is a lot to celebrate. Bank of Jamaica, your central bank, continues our mission to build Jamaica,” Byles said.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams said the bursary is a timely intervention to support students.

“This is a most welcome move by Bank of Jamaica. Whilst the Government has an extensive programme of assisting students, initiatives by private and public sector entities to help our students pursue their studies and career goals are always important additions to the national effort,” the release quotes Williams.

“ I offer my personal congratulations to the BOJ on 60 years of excellent service to Jamaica and special thanks for this 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme,” she added.

The schools were chosen on a need basis and identified as having a significant number of students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.

They are:

Primary Schools

Anchovy Primary

Barracks Road Primary

Brown's Town Primary

Buff Bay Primary

Calabar Primary and Junior High

Christiana Primary Moravian and Infant

Denbigh Primary

Dupont Primary and Infant

Glen Stuart Primary

Grange Hill Primary

Harbour View Primary

Highgate Primary and Junior High

Holy Family Primary and Junior High

Mandeville Primary and Junior High

May Pen Primary

Morant Bay Primary

Old Harbour Primary

Port Antonio Primary

Port Maria Primary

Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High

Santa Cruz Primary and Junior High

Savanna-la-Mar Primary

Spanish Town Primary

St Ann's Bay Primary

Wait-A-Bit All Age

Yallahs Primary

High Schools

Albert Town High

Anchovy High

Black River High

Brown's Town High

Central High

Christiana High

Edwin Allen High

Eltham High

Excelsior High

Frome Technical High

Godfrey Stewart High

Green Island High

Happy Grove High

Holmwood Technical High

Holy Trinity High

Innswood High

Magotty High

Muschette High

Oberlin High

Ocho Rios High

Port Antonio High

Ruseas' High

Seaforth High

St James High

St Mary High

St Mary Technical High

St Thomas Technical High

Tivoli Gardens High

Tertiary Institutions

Northern Caribbean University

University of the Commonwealth Caribbean

University of Technology, Jamaica

The University of the West Indies.

The deadline for applicants is June 19, 2021. For criteria on submissions, please visit the BOJ 60th Anniversary Bursary page, found under the Announcements tab on the Bank of Jamaica website or click the link below or copy it to your URL.

http://www.boj.org.jm/announcements/boj-anniversary-bursary.php