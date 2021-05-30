60 students to benefit as BOJ celebrates diamond anniversary with $20-m bursary

60 students to benefit as BOJ celebrates diamond anniversary with $20-m bursarySunday, May 30, 2021
|
In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is launching a $20-million initiative which will see 60 students from selected primary, secondary and tertiary schools islandwide benefiting from bursaries aimed at assisting with tuition, the provision of devices for e-learning, books and other miscellaneous expenses for the academic year 2021/2022.
Awardees of the 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme will be chosen from schools already selected by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in collaboration with the BOJ. The award of bursaries will be announced in August 2021.
The initiative “could not have come at a better time as COVID-19 continues to reshape how we teach our children to meet the challenges of the future,” the central bank said in a news release which also quotes BOJ Governor Richard Byles as saying that nation-building is something that the bank takes pride in.
“This pandemic has inspired many Jamaicans to be more innovative in all aspects of our lives and I must say we have adjusted and adapted in how we serve Jamaica — both economically and educationally. This is our diamond anniversary and there is a lot to celebrate. Bank of Jamaica, your central bank, continues our mission to build Jamaica,” Byles said.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams said the bursary is a timely intervention to support students.
“This is a most welcome move by Bank of Jamaica. Whilst the Government has an extensive programme of assisting students, initiatives by private and public sector entities to help our students pursue their studies and career goals are always important additions to the national effort,” the release quotes Williams.
“ I offer my personal congratulations to the BOJ on 60 years of excellent service to Jamaica and special thanks for this 60th Anniversary Educational Grant Programme,” she added.
The schools were chosen on a need basis and identified as having a significant number of students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.
They are:
Primary Schools
Anchovy Primary
Barracks Road Primary
Brown's Town Primary
Buff Bay Primary
Calabar Primary and Junior High
Christiana Primary Moravian and Infant
Denbigh Primary
Dupont Primary and Infant
Glen Stuart Primary
Grange Hill Primary
Harbour View Primary
Highgate Primary and Junior High
Holy Family Primary and Junior High
Mandeville Primary and Junior High
May Pen Primary
Morant Bay Primary
Old Harbour Primary
Port Antonio Primary
Port Maria Primary
Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High
Santa Cruz Primary and Junior High
Savanna-la-Mar Primary
Spanish Town Primary
St Ann's Bay Primary
Wait-A-Bit All Age
Yallahs Primary
High Schools
Albert Town High
Anchovy High
Black River High
Brown's Town High
Central High
Christiana High
Edwin Allen High
Eltham High
Excelsior High
Frome Technical High
Godfrey Stewart High
Green Island High
Happy Grove High
Holmwood Technical High
Holy Trinity High
Innswood High
Magotty High
Muschette High
Oberlin High
Ocho Rios High
Port Antonio High
Ruseas' High
Seaforth High
St James High
St Mary High
St Mary Technical High
St Thomas Technical High
Tivoli Gardens High
Tertiary Institutions
Northern Caribbean University
University of the Commonwealth Caribbean
University of Technology, Jamaica
The University of the West Indies.
The deadline for applicants is June 19, 2021. For criteria on submissions, please visit the BOJ 60th Anniversary Bursary page, found under the Announcements tab on the Bank of Jamaica website or click the link below or copy it to your URL.
http://www.boj.org.jm/announcements/boj-anniversary-bursary.php
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy