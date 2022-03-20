60 to get internships

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has said that the ministry intends to make its programme of awarding internships for students to engage in the creative industries an ongoing one.

The announcement came as the minister spoke at a function at which 30 students were presented with their certificates of internship and introduced to the private sector facilitators with whom they will intern for a year initially.

Another 30 internships will be awarded to complete 60.

“It will be yearly. [And] I want to make it known to everyone that it is a recognition of 60 for Jamaica 60. The other 30 will be awarded later in the year,” the minister said.

“As I said at our first and very successful Jamaica Creative Career Expo, which we held in February, we are showing our young people that we are committed to building a future for Jamaican creatives. We are showing them that we are in their corner.”

She said that the internships were for “students who are interested in the diverse careers within the creative sector”.

The students were selected from educational institutions across the island, so far located in St James, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, St Mary and St Thomas.

A number of the companies and entities facilitating the internships were also present at the awards function, held at the AC Marriott Hotel. Some of the private sector companies are J Wray & Nephew, Main Event, Phase Three Productions, the Jamaica Observer newspaper, Sagicor and Maxine Walters Productions Jamaica.

Public sector entities are the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), the Creative Production and Training Centre (CPTC), and the Phillip Centre for the Creative Arts.

Minister Grange said the internship programme was a great example of public sector/private sector collaboration. “A creative partnership that is long overdue between us,” she concluded.