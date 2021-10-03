CORPORATE SPOTLIGHT - Zachary Harding

Q. Who do you look up to for inspiration for mentorship?

A. Many people have inspired me, including some business leaders as well as family and friends who wouldn't normally be given credit.

My favourite business leader is definitely Gordon ''Butch'' Stewart who I admire because of his vision and tenacity. He wasn't led by others and wasn't swayed by what others would say or think. Instead, he had his own strong views and wasn't afraid to take risks and put himself on the line for the greater good of the people he served, even if that made him unpopular. I admire his difference and his edginess — when he did things he did them big or not at all. That's something I try to emulate in my life.

I also credit my mother who is my number one fan and is ALWAYS there for me, and my father — they have both been great inspirations in my life. My father shared so many important insights with me without even realising their life-changing impact. When I decided to leave law school, for example, I was so worried that he'd be upset and disappointed in me, yet in fact his reaction was the complete opposite. Instead, he said he'd never force me to do anything that made me unhappy; however, he encouraged me to be the best at whatever I chose to do, no matter which path that decision took me down. That's something I'll never forget.

Another inspiration to me is an old friend of mine named Mark. Even from our teenage years he was the life of the party with a positive energy surrounding him. He once told me that he didn't care what other people said about him, it would never stop him from being himself. I learned an important lesson from that.

I've also been inspired by artistes and DJs, especially those from the dancehall genre. I see musicians as contemporary philosophers, explaining life in a creative and entertaining way. There are many things that I've only learned from listening to and playing music, and dancehall is an inspiration to me because it's a form of expression that has not only brought joy to the world, but that has also created many opportunities for people.

Q. Which accomplishment are you most proud of?

A. The simple answer is my family. I've been happily married for 25 years and have two amazing daughters that I'm very proud of. Maintaining a family is hard in today's world, but we've grown in love and support of each other and take great pride in each other's accomplishments. I'd give up everything else in my life if it was the only way to maintain that close and loving relationship with my family.

Q. Which is the most important business risk you've had to take and why?

A. My first big risk was leaving law school. It just wasn't for me and I didn't enjoy what I was doing. That decision changed my life's trajectory. The other risk was deciding to leave corporate Jamaica. I was tired of working for others and wanted to embrace a new challenge so I decided to work for myself.

Q. What advice would you give to somebody who has to decide whether to take a risk?

A. You have to be able to do a proper risk assessment. What is the potential downside of the decision? What are the impacts on your health? Your family? Your physical and mental well-being? What is the potential victory and goal at the end of the day? The best entrepreneurs are those who can clearly see the upside potential of a risk and stay focused towards achieving it even when facing obstacles along the way.

Q. How do you continue to grow and develop as a leader?

A. I have to first continue improving myself. I assess what my areas of weakness are and the opportunities for development on a personal level. Once I can continue to grow, then I will be in a better position to lead. Understanding how I can communicate more effectively enables me to better shape, guide and mould others because as a leader my number one role is allowing the people I lead to become the best versions of themselves.

Q. How do you go about aligning your organisation with your vision and mission?

A. By ensuring everyone is involved in the process of creating that vision and mission. We all need to work together to set a vision rather than relying on me telling others what needs to be done. Communication is just as important as the vision itself —learning how best to communicate with everyone in the organisation in a relatable way.

Q. Which three books would you recommend to an aspiring CEO?

A. I'd recommend Mindset by Carol S Dweck which is about developing a growth mindset and adjusting communication styles; How Successful People Think by John Maxwell, which gives insights on different levels of leadership and Positive Intelligence by Shirzad Chamine, which is about why only 20 per cent of individuals achieve their true potential and how you can achieve yours.

Q. What are the most important attributes for a successful leader to have?

A. Empathy — the ability to walk in someone else's shoes and see it from their perspective.

Self-awareness — being able to see how you come across to others and use that information to be the best version of yourself.

Flexibility and adaptability — there's no shame in changing your mind. The best leaders aren't fixed in their mindset.

Focus — being focused on your goal despite difficulties and without giving up. The one thing I'd say that successful people have in common is not giving up. Those who give up don't make it to the top.