MANAGING THE DOWNSIDE OF REMOTE TRAINING

Although training remotely offers a host of benefits, it's important to remember that there are pros and cons to every style of learning. While the many advantages of e-training shouldn't be overlooked, you should bear in mind that it isn't without its challenges, and these should be borne in mind and mitigated for when adopting a remote training model.

# 1 - Irrelevant or unrealistic experiences

Creating virtual experiences which have relevance to the participants' interests, work environments and career trajectories is paramount, or learners are sure to find that these virtual environments fail to resonate with them. One problem which can often arise is that some providers of e-learning training often put too much focus on theoretical knowledge instead of practical skills, and this results in dull sessions that lack interactivity. This could lead to a lack of engagement with training. Although it's more difficult to implement practical projects when learning online, it's important to take the time to do this rather than relying solely on theoretical lectures in order to keep learners motivated and engaged.

# 2 - Poor communication

With traditional face-to-face training, it's quite easy to communicate effectively, but without this physical contact it can be difficult to stay in touch with learners. No in-person communication with participants can lead to inhibited learner feedback, while learners themselves can feel socially isolated. Finding alternative communication methods is, therefore, vital, and this can be done by implementing video chats, messaging chat rooms and discussion boards to mitigate the negative impact of limited face-to-face communication.

# 3 - Low motivation

When learners are required to train online without being physically present, low motivation can be a problem. Traditional learning environments push learners to achieve their goals, with in-person contact with others working to keep them on track while they learn. In the online training environment, learners have less pressure to stay on the ball, and while this reduced pressure can be a good thing, it can lead to poor focus and a lack of knowledge retention. Online training courses must, therefore, involve engaging and interactive activities that involve collaboration between learners so that everyone can stay onboard despite not being physically in the same room.

# 4 - Technical problems

Unfortunately, the online training environment can be fraught with technical issues that can impact negatively on the quality of training that learners receive. Network problems, bandwidth glitches and signal issues can all lead to learners dropping out of training from time to time and missing valuable content. If learners have poor-quality equipment — for example, an older mobile device or an outdated laptop — they may find it hard to access all elements of the training effectively. If using a microphone or webcam is required, learners who lack the necessary equipment will be at a major disadvantage. Furthermore, those with slower devices may struggle to keep up the pace of online learning. It's important for training courses to be designed with these potential issues in mind so that they can be mitigated and prepared for in advance.

Although there are a few problems that are associated with online training, it's clear that the advantages can outweigh the disadvantages when these issues are planned for in advance and mitigated effectively.