Scholarship award

Dennis Chung (second right), presents Sherece Hamilton-Griffiths (second left), the 2021 recipient of the Kenneth Chung Memorial Accounting Scholarship, with her award of $250,000 at an awards ceremony held at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) on October 22.

The scholarship is presented annually to a second year MSc Accounting student at the Mona School of Business and Management. Also sharing in the occasion are Allison Peart, president of ICAJ, and Orane Wint, the 2020 scholarship recipient.