THE SALES RECRUITING EYE

Do you have the eye for hiring the right sales professionals?

If you ask many sales managers or recruiting managers how they go about finding the right sales talent, they will tell you that salespersons are different, they must have the drive, they must be hungry to make money, and they must have good interpersonal skills. To confirm these qualities exist, sales and recruiting managers conduct the typical interview with a couple sales leaning questions or roleplays, and from that choose their candidate. Sounds like they know exactly what they are looking for, right?

Six months down the road and the new sales hire is underperforming, consideration is being made to extend the probation period again! It becomes painfully clear to the sales manager that we do not have the right fit. This is what happens for about 50 per cent of the sales hires that are made. It's a recruiting strategy that is built on hope, and it is ineffective as well as immensely costly.

So, let us go back to the beginning and start with the same question. What are you looking for in a sales professional? How do you find the right sales talent?

The answer is: You are looking for people who have the right attitude/will to sell, the right sales DNA strengths, and core technical and tactical selling competencies that are aligned to your specific sales role. To find these attributes, qualities, skills, and competencies, you need to have the right screening tool. Too often we use generic, adopted, one-size-fits-all processes and assessments such as psychometric, aptitude or behavioural tests to screen for all the varying sales requirements that we have. They simply don't do the job.

GETTING IT RIGHT

There is a scientific approach to hiring sales professionals that can simplify the recruiting process. It begins with clarifying/defining the specification for the sales role. We then compare each applicant to the requirements of that role to determine their compatibility in your organisation. The final step is to scientifically assess the candidate's core sales DNA, technical and tactical competencies, strengths and skills.

The reality is that it is difficult if not impossible to look at any salesperson and rank or rate their ability. This is so because there are critical non-technical skills that are just as vital as the technical ones, that we can't see or unearth in interviews. Fortunately, by using a little science, we can measure them.

The TGL Sales Candidate Assessment is the eye-opener to all that sales and recruiting managers have been overlooking, when it comes to hiring sales professionals. It measures the 21 main selling competencies for sales success, including the 10 “silent killers”. We refer to them as silent killers, because unlike technical skills like hunting, which can be visually seen and assessed, these competencies are hidden.

We can end the frustration and stop the endless cycle of guessing, hoping and hiring the wrong people. Learn how today.

Anissea Bremmer is the Head of Recruiting at TGL sales Recruiting, and the leading sales recruiter in the region. She employs the world's # 1 sales candidate assessment framework and recruiting process to identify and onboard strong sales reps for companies across diverse industries. Contact her a anissea@tgltrainers.com