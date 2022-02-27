UWI's Faculty of Social Sciences partners with MAPS

THE Faculty of Social Sciences at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona has teamed up with Mona Association of Postgraduate Students (MAPS) to offer more financial assistance.

Omolora Wilson, who is the representative for the faculty, stressed that after her successful campaign for the position last year, she decided to embark on an initiative to assist students who were experiencing monetary constraints.

Through her efforts, $500,000 will be added to the $1.5 million to be disbursed to postgraduate and undergraduate students.

“Applications for financial assistance was increasing, coupled with the fact that they were having difficulties clearing balances in the exam period and many were not allowed to sit final exams. Tigers (title of Social Sciences Students) reached out daily in regards to job opportunities and scholarships. Those series of events inspired me to try my best to assist,” she told Career & Education.

Wilson said throughout this year, she reached out to corporate entities and other individuals such as faculty alumnus to offer support towards the programme.

“I received some prior commitment and immediately after seeing MAPS make their push it truly inspired me to try a little bit harder,” she admitted.

MAPS received over 400 applications for its financial assistance programme which was launched in the second term of the academic year.

— Brittny Hutchinson