A journey of integrity for attorney-at-law

A dispute over fare with a bus driver at age eight initially sowed the seed that would eventually influence the career path of Kemoy McEkron, attorney-at-law and owner of the newly established McEkron Law Firm in St Catherine.

At the time, the driver had insisted that the fare had increased but little Kemoy refused to pay the demanded fare as he hadn't heard of the increase on the news. The bus driver resorted to disciplining him for daring to talk back to an adult. A clerk of court had seen the driver using his own means of discipline against Kemoy and took him to the police station to report the matter. When the matter went to court, the judge was pleased with how well Kemoy expressed himself when giving evidence in the case. In the end, the bus driver was found guilty of the offence.

But it wasn't until after completing his first degree in media and communications at The University of the West Indies (UWI) and starting his career in media that McEkron yearned for more in the legal space.

“Although the media allowed me to have a voice in a space where many others were voiceless, I still felt unfulfilled,” he said.

He eventually applied to study law at The UWI. And everyday since he was accepted to law school, he said, “has been a walk of faith”.

McEkron credits his grandparents for providing him with the requisite resources and the discipline to be successful in education, but he never felt pressured otherwise. He does recall, however, that his early desire to be a receptionist did not go over well with his grandparents. But even then, he recalls that he wasn't pressured to choose his career based on traditional family beliefs.

Law school came with its own challenges. “I worked part-time in order to fund my studies. Fortunately, my employers were willing to make arrangements to accommodate my studies. I attended classes during the days and worked at night,” he shared. He was eventually able to secure scholarships and graduated top of his class.

He has since gained years of experience in the field as a former prosecutor, first as clerk of the courts and then as crown counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, experiences that he has leveraged to achieve the best outcomes for his clients. His years of experience in working at all levels of the courts in Jamaica have honed his craft.

In 2022, he established his own law firm in Spanish Town, St Catherine, where he hopes to provide the best service and support to clients in need of legal advice and representation. In justifying his choice of location, he said, “I chose Spanish Town because that is where I call home and also because it allows me to give back to my community.”

Although he has not formally established a charitable organisation, he has been involved in philanthropy and advocacy. With a smile on his face, he added, “When it comes to advocacy and philanthropic work, I take a different approach. I am not one of those who carries a camera around with what I do. Whatever I do, I do it small and quiet”.

He noted that he has often considered whether he could have made a greater impact as a doctor, but having recognised how some people suffer due to ignorance of the law, he has learned to appreciate the contributions he is able to make in the legal field.

In addition to pro bono legal services, he says he does a lot of work with young boys and young men.

“I think society is suffering from a deficit of proper male role models and I know that had it not been for many factors, my path could have taken me elsewhere. So I use my platform to encourage young men towards positive options and to guide them toward a positive outlet for their talents. My only avenue currently is through my church but I will continue to do it in any way that I can,” he said.

Over time, he hopes to be able to change lives the way his own has been changed by law.

“Law allows me to stand in the shoes of someone else and represent them and representation matters. For me, it is about being a voice for the voiceless. If I am able to have an impact on lives daily, that will be a great legacy for me. I am concerned about giving hope to the hopeless and touching people in such a way that they appreciate coming in contact with me and I would have changed their lives,” he said.