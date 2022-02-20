A power-charged atmosphere at Woman Ignite Success Summit

THE Woman Ignite Success Summit (WISS 2022) was an unforgettable kick-start to a year of transformation. Endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and supported by over 22 other partners, Woman Ignite offered a refreshing opportunity for women, who boasted that they left ignited, recharged and stronger.

The two-day summit was held January 28-29 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston and promised to breathe new life, inspiration, and hope to a unique cohort of women. Not only was it a smashing success, but it has paved the way for further community impact and nation-building.

Here are some photo highlights from the summit.