A power-charged atmosphere at Woman Ignite Success Summit

A power-charged atmosphere at Woman Ignite Success SummitSunday, February 20, 2022
|
THE Woman Ignite Success Summit (WISS 2022) was an unforgettable kick-start to a year of transformation. Endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and supported by over 22 other partners, Woman Ignite offered a refreshing opportunity for women, who boasted that they left ignited, recharged and stronger.
The two-day summit was held January 28-29 at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston and promised to breathe new life, inspiration, and hope to a unique cohort of women. Not only was it a smashing success, but it has paved the way for further community impact and nation-building.
Here are some photo highlights from the summit.
