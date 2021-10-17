A transport partnership

A transport partnershipSunday, October 17, 2021
Bridgette Wright (left), business development manager, makes a point to Merdina Callum (second right), acting property and facilities manager, Transport Authority; while Shanna-Toi Johnson, executive manager; and Sharon Johnson-Simpson, director, Johnson's Petroleum and United Company Limited, look on.
The occasion was the launch of the transport operators' COVID-19 initiative, in partnership with the Transport Authority and Johnson's Petroleum and United Company Limited, that will see vaccinated transport operators being incentivised with petrol on proof of vaccination.
