Alexcia Rose - Tech teen

The 2021 NCB Foundation scholarship recipients are all pursuing degrees in digital programmes. There are 14 chosen scholars this year, one from each parish, and the focus on digital for this year's scholarship and grant programme seeks to empower Jamaicans to create digital solutions that solve local and global challenges, become financially independent and literate, and be resilient in an increasingly volatile, uncertain and complex world.

We have been highlighting a few of the recipients, with the hope of inciting a level of hope amongst students who may be struggling, or those who may be interested in pursuing a digital career, but need some reassurance and inspiration.

Digital careers present students with an opportunity to learn to adapt and be agents of change within Jamaica's digital transformation.

Meet Alexcia Rose, the final highlight in the series.

ALEXCIA Rose, 18, was born and raised in St Mary. She attends Northern Caribbean University, where she is a first-year student of computer science.

C&E: How would you introduce yourself to the world?

AR: Hello world! I am just a jovial, fun-loving Jamaican girl. I am a hard-working individual and I love inspiring/leading positive change wherever I am placed in life. I am just 18 years old, so I am still growing and learning, but I am excited about life and all the adventures it will bring.

C&E: Where do you see yourself in five years?

AR: Hopefully by then I will be working on my own software start-up with a team just as concerned with the preservation of Jamaica's environment as I am. I also hope to be a part of an initiative that educates young Jamaican females about the career opportunities in STEM.

C&E: What sets you apart from other students in other disciplines?

AR: One of the main things that sets me apart is the myriad opportunities that this degree offers. That is a main reason why I chose computer science; it is a discipline that will never run out of jobs and will always be developing.

C&E: Why did you choose to do the degree you're doing now?

AR: I decided to pursue computer science because it is something I am truly passionate about. It is the perfect place to put my problem-solving skills, inquisitiveness and love for mathematics to use. The opportunities offered are endless and I want to contribute to this technologically evolving world.

C&E: Who or what would you say is your biggest motivator?

AR: My family and how much they have provided and sacrificed for me are definitely my biggest motivators.

C&E: How did you gain an interest in your area, and what industry do you want to pursue post-graduation?

AR: I gained interest in computer science through my love for mathematics and problem-solving. I am yet to make up my mind about the specifics of my industry, as there are so many to choose from, but I will most likely go straight into software development or data science.

C&E: What are the career opportunities available locally for your major?

AR: Data scientist/analyst, cybersecurity professionals, software developer, systems analyst.

C&E: How do you see this helping you contribute to Jamaica's development, especially on the digital front?

AR: The world is making strides in technology and the global market is growing rapidly. Computer science opens many doors for Jamaica by allowing the nation to keep up with others. Technology also contributes to sustainable development by solving economic, social or environmental problems. I want to develop new software that helps in preserving our environment. With a degree in computer science, I will be able to contribute greatly to this thrust. My plans include the development of user friendly, accessible software that will be helpful in solving problems and raising awareness about environmental issues.

C&E: Was this always what you wanted to do?

AR: I always knew that I wanted a career in technology, but I never took it seriously because of how much I liked the natural sciences. I was well on my way to becoming a dentist; however, after my first year of CAPE I was able to evaluate just what I was passionate about and research where my talents would be applied best. All signs pointed to computer science, and the rest is history.

C&E: Tell us one interesting thing about you

AR: I enjoy a bit of video production in my spare time. I currently produce a special segment on my church's YouTube page, called Tune Up Tuesdays.

C&E: How has the scholarship helped you pursue your dream?

AR: This scholarship covers my major expenses, including tuition. My family's financial burden is much lighter as my tertiary education has been taken care of. I will be able to complete university and graduate debt-free.

C&E: What would you say to other students interested in pursuing a digital career, but may need some reassurance and inspiration about their choice?

AR: If you are not sure about pursuing a career in any field at all, take some time to research the field and see where you would fit perfectly. You might find a career that you have never even heard of before or choose a different field all together. In whatever you decide, ensure that it is something you are passionate about and enjoy doing. Don't go down a career path because it's popular or because of the salaries. If you are certain that you want to work in the digital field, then go ahead! Take that step and find your niche. There are many jobs available in computer science, information technology, data science, etc, and even more jobs being created. Just remember that it takes a lot of work and the bigger your dreams are the more work you must put in.