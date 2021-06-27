Alpha Delta Kappa gifts students

THE Santa Cruz chapter of the female teachers' organisation Alpha Delta Kappa recently celebrated its 47th year by presenting gifts to students.

A news release said $20,000 was handed to a student of Bethlehem Teachers' College during a commemorative service at the Holy Cross Moravian Church in Santa Cruz.

A student of Park Mountain Primary also received a tablet and three students from Glen Stuart Primary received one month's data each, the release said.

The release said, “Delta chapter (Santa Cruz) has always assisted the less fortunate, especially young people among us — particularly in Santa Cruz and its environs”.

Schools, children's homes, Black River Hospital and tertiary students have been among beneficiaries down the years.

The mission statement of Alpha Delta Kappa requires it to foster altruism, world understanding and professionalism.

President of the Santa Cruz chapter Carlene Williams-Heath, who is also principal of the Park Mountain Primary School, said while her organisation has always relied on a Labour Day concert to raise funds, the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 necessitated a change of strategy.

Instead, in order to abide by the current protocols requiring social/physical distancing, the Santa Cruz chapter raised funds using virtual parties and concerts, she said.

Seven past presidents of the Santa Cruz chapter, Delsa Chin, Yvonne Dacre, Hyacinth Dodd, Dorothy Samuda, Paulette Gordon, Myrna Barton and Angela Russell, were honoured following the commemorative church service.