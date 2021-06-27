Alpha Delta Kappa gifts students

Alpha Delta Kappa gifts studentsSunday, June 27, 2021
|
THE Santa Cruz chapter of the female teachers' organisation Alpha Delta Kappa recently celebrated its 47th year by presenting gifts to students.
A news release said $20,000 was handed to a student of Bethlehem Teachers' College during a commemorative service at the Holy Cross Moravian Church in Santa Cruz.
A student of Park Mountain Primary also received a tablet and three students from Glen Stuart Primary received one month's data each, the release said.
The release said, “Delta chapter (Santa Cruz) has always assisted the less fortunate, especially young people among us — particularly in Santa Cruz and its environs”.
Schools, children's homes, Black River Hospital and tertiary students have been among beneficiaries down the years.
The mission statement of Alpha Delta Kappa requires it to foster altruism, world understanding and professionalism.
President of the Santa Cruz chapter Carlene Williams-Heath, who is also principal of the Park Mountain Primary School, said while her organisation has always relied on a Labour Day concert to raise funds, the onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 necessitated a change of strategy.
Instead, in order to abide by the current protocols requiring social/physical distancing, the Santa Cruz chapter raised funds using virtual parties and concerts, she said.
Seven past presidents of the Santa Cruz chapter, Delsa Chin, Yvonne Dacre, Hyacinth Dodd, Dorothy Samuda, Paulette Gordon, Myrna Barton and Angela Russell, were honoured following the commemorative church service.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy