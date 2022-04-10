Aspirar JA focusing on environment protection

ASPIRAR JA, a non-governmental organisation based in Manchester and St Elizabeth, has embarked on growing its reach through environment protection following its success in the Democratizing Innovation in the Americas (DIA) lab competition last year.

Founder and president of the organisation Jerome Hanson told Career & Education recently that an initiative geared at tree planting and the recycling of plastic bottles is being planned for commencement in June.

“Last year we would have won the (DIA) lab competition. We started an environmental arm which is focused on the recycling of plastic bottles and trying to reduce plastic pollution,” he said.

Last November members of the organisation — tertiary-level students and graduates — removed scores of plastic bottles from Alligator Pond Beach in Manchester and Great Bay Beach in St Elizabeth.

Hanson said Aspirar JA plans to launch sensitisation sessions in schools for the next academic year to educate students on recycling and tree planting.

Last year Manchester launched a programme aimed at planting 3,000 trees by the end of this year in homes, schools, churches and public spaces.

The south-central parish is said to have the highest rate of deforestation in the country.

Hanson said Aspirar JA has grown since its launch in 2019.

“We started with 35 members; currently we have 110,” he said.

He said over 300 students and their families have benefited from the organisation's outreach programme.

Individuals interested in contacting Aspirar JA are being asked to e-mail aspirarmentorshipja@gmail.com or follow @aspirarmentorshipja on Instagram.

— Kasey Williams