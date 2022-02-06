Back to basics with résumé writing

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

RÉSUMÉ writing. Good résumé writing. Like personal finances, it's not taught to us in school, or if it is, far too many aren't learning it very well or … well let's just leave it at far too many aren't learning it very well.

Today we're going back to basics, and it's more than just Googling any old thing.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT ANYWAY?

What's the outcome that you're looking for when you send your résumé to a company? You're looking to land that job, which means that to even stand a chance of landing the job, you need to be given the opportunity to interview for it.

Your résumé throws your hat in the ring, and a good, well-written résumé is often what stands in the way of being given that opportunity by getting it moved into the 'yes' pile.

THE HARD FACTS

Résumés are reviewed today for approximately five to seven seconds, and more and more companies are now using applicant tracking systems (software) that scan the résumé to see if it has the keywords (that they've set-up) to pass on to the next level.

Even with no handy software and using good old reliable eyeballs, most recruiters know within the same time frame if they are interested in reading more or not.

Also, with so much noise in our world today — COVID-19 and the Great Resignation; layoffs and job uncertainty; the changing economic climate; shifting trends and what are considered relevant skills — these all result in a diminished ability to get seen and noticed.

Your résumé, therefore, becomes a strategic marketing document that sells you, and helps you stand out from the crowd by showing who you are and the value that you can add to the company that you're interested in joining.

A good résumé needs to, among other things:

•Grab the attention of potential employers and recruiters

•Sell/showcase your strongest skills and accomplishments

•Show how you're a match for the position.

When writing your résumé, please don't …

•Try to oversell yourself or mention experiences and information that aren't relevant to the position that you're applying for by throwing in everything and the kitchen sink.

•Include Instagram worthy staged photos with inappropriate make-up, backgrounds, etc, that may not convey you in the best professional light. A clean, well-groomed headshot is enough if you wish to use that format.

•Apply for jobs that you don't have most of the requirements for. As urgent as the need might be to get a job, ensure that you have at least the minimum level of education, training and skills listed. Qualifications and experience in security will not get you in the door for that medical-based job (#truestorynolie).

•Use fluffy, dull, and uninspired clichés and idioms. This could look like “I am a hard-working, detail-oriented team player” (ouch, but it's true).

•Go over two pages, unless specified. Keep it concise.

•Submit a résumé that hasn't been reviewed. Proofread, proofread, proofread. Grammatical and spelling errors are a no-no and a surefire way to keep you out of the 'yes' pile.

So, with all that said, what does a good résumé look like? Stick around, we'll get into all those details in the next conversation.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.