Back to pre-pandemic spending? Don't overdo it

WITH COVID-19 restrictions mostly lifted (though that's changing), you may be enjoying a more social summer than you were last year. But dinners out and movie tickets can seem pricey compared with a year and a half of home-cooked meals and whatever's on TV — especially if you experienced pandemic-related financial hardships.

It could be time to recalibrate your money habits for the way life is now. Doing so just takes some planning and a healthy dose of honest communication.

RECONSIDER YOUR VALUES

Your values may have changed over the past year. Ask yourself a few questions: What did I start or stop spending money on? What do or don't I miss doing? What specific money goals do I have now? Your answers can help you create a list of your current values, in order of importance, which can lead to an updated spending plan. If you have a spouse or partner, involve them in this process, too.

MATCH SPENDING AND SAVING WITH UPDATED NEEDS AND WANTS

After reconsidering your financial priorities, you can begin to give your money specific jobs. You'll likely have a combination of short- and long-term goals, like budgeting for weekly outings while replenishing your emergency fund or saving for an upcoming major purchase.

It's in the name: A spending plan requires planning. Though it's tempting to meet up with friends and see where the night takes you, for instance, picking where you'll go in advance allows you to design social outings around your budget.

OPEN UP ABOUT MONEY

The outside pressure to spend is nothing new, though now you may be feeling an extra-strong urge to make up for lost time with people you haven't seen in more than a year. But all those far-flung weddings and in-person visits may be beyond what you can afford. This is where honest communication comes in, even though discussing money can be difficult. In these situations, it can help to let the other person know what's going on in your life.

IF YOU OVERSPEND, GET BACK ON TRACK

There's nothing quite like an enormous credit card bill to ruin the fun you've been having, especially if you can't pay it in full and end up in debt. If this happens to you, it's time to regroup and reallocate some funds. If you were saving for something, like a vacation, by automatically transferring money to a savings account, you've already learned to live without that cash each month. This situation presents an opportunity: Apply that monthly sum toward your debt instead. You may have to postpone or scale back your trip, but you'll get out of debt quicker without having to make too many changes to your day-to-day life.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet . Sara Rathner is a writer at NerdWallet.