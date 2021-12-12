Bartenders mix it up for D&G Foundation Certified Beer Advisors competition

INITIAL impressions would have anyone conclude that Nerrie ''Marsha'' Cole was laser-focused on the task at hand, dismissing potential distractions with furrowed brows and monosyllabic responses. But truly, the amateur mixologist was a ball of nerves. As each participant's performance was embellished with backstories or a full breakdown of the ingredients, Cole was the last contestant called to the bar. She shook and stirred her way through seven nail-biting minutes and four cocktails, allowed a few seconds after the clock to finish her pour, then served the judging table. It was only at the end that Cole's warm but nerve-wracked energy burst forth in a concerned deluge that everything people back home had said was true.

“They told me I'd be up against real mixologists, people who studied, who have been doing this thing for years. Some people said I shouldn't bother to come because I don't have the experience. I just serve in a regular bar,” she explained. But Cole proved all naysayers wrong.

She didn't make it to the top three, but the amateur mixologist collected $25,000 for her Bikini Strap, the Top Red Stripe Flavours mix in the Beer Love Competition for Desnoes & Geddes Foundation's Beer Love Academy 'Certified Beer Advisor' Programme. Unlike the top-three finishers who have practised mixology for years, Cole is self-taught, having only begun watching YouTube tutorials seven months ago.

“This is why we introduced the Beer Love Academy — to upskill our bartenders and mixologists, to demonstrate how innovative they can be with a little push. We're grateful to have attracted passionate practitioners who appreciate that bartending and mixology are aspirational professions too,” said D&G Foundation Administrator Totlyn Brown-Robb.

In the weeks following the second iteration of the foundation's month-long Beer Love Academy, a selection of the Certified Beer Advisors including Cole, gathered at the Vibes, Red Stripe's aptly named sports club, in a mixology showdown putting their new knowledge of beer to the ultimate test. With a mix of bartenders, bar owners and mixologists, this cohort pulled out six competitors — three men and three women, from across the island with varying levels and types of experience, all eager to flex their mixing muscles. Romeo McPherson took first place, earning the $100,000 prize, while Denzel Nelson took the second spot, walking away with $70,000. Orlando ''Biggie'' Williams rounded out the top three with a prize of $50,000.

“I came to show my talent, and to learn from my teammates as well,” said Williams. And that he did. For two years, the pandemic stalled the St Ann native's livelihood. Still, passion-driven and determined, Williams showed up and claimed his second runner-up spot on the eve of a new job. “I was out of a job, and I'm not anymore. Now this prize seems like a sign that I am doing the right thing for me,” said the mixologist who's been practising for eight years.

For McPherson, the overall winner, the competition marks another milestone in his burgeoning career as an employee at the Falls Restaurant. Nelson, the second-place finisher, scored a double whammy, when he won an additional $25,000 for making the Top Stout Mix. Georgette Barrett, who has owned and operated her own tavern for the past 15 years, took home the prize for Top Lager Mix with $25,000.