Big winners at JamAIca CodeFest AI Hackathon

Big winners at JamAIca CodeFest AI HackathonSunday, October 31, 2021
|
THE first staging of the JamAIca CodeFest AI Hackathon put on by the US Embassy in Jamaica, in partnership with the STEAMHouse Network, saw six teams placing on top in their respective categories.
They are, for the junior category, Origin Coders, first place; Tech Achievers, second place; and Blazing Baileys, third place; and in the senior category, Techtators, first place; JTD, second place; and Techbots, third place.
The inaugural JamAIca Codefest AI Hackathon was a two-week hackathon for beginners, experts and for those with an interest in computer science, programming, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The competition started with a total of 18 teams, with only six of those teams (the three junior teams and three senior teams) making it past the qualification round.
The finals was hosted on October 15 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy