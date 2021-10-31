Big winners at JamAIca CodeFest AI Hackathon

THE first staging of the JamAIca CodeFest AI Hackathon put on by the US Embassy in Jamaica, in partnership with the STEAMHouse Network, saw six teams placing on top in their respective categories.

They are, for the junior category, Origin Coders, first place; Tech Achievers, second place; and Blazing Baileys, third place; and in the senior category, Techtators, first place; JTD, second place; and Techbots, third place.

The inaugural JamAIca Codefest AI Hackathon was a two-week hackathon for beginners, experts and for those with an interest in computer science, programming, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The competition started with a total of 18 teams, with only six of those teams (the three junior teams and three senior teams) making it past the qualification round.

The finals was hosted on October 15 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.