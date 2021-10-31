Boosting team engagement

Welcome! Join us as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

IS IT UP TO “THEM”?

RESEARCH tells us that an engaged team is a critical component in the success formula of healthy and thriving companies. Engaged teams:

•Are more productive and profitable

•Offer better customer service

•Enjoy higher retention rates

•Have lower absenteeism

•Experience higher levels of well-being

•Are happier and more loyal.

The research has also firmly established that, love it or hate it, a lot of the responsibility sits squarely on the shoulders of the company and management to be deliberate about this business of engagement. The stats say that managers, in particular, can account for up to 70 per cent of the variance in employee engagement across teams.

This means that the age-old saying continues to hold true and is proven time and time again — “People leave managers, not companies”.

However, boosting and maintaining team engagement is no walk in the park, especially when so many priorities are competing for management's attention. Deadlines to meet, numbers to deliver, fires to put out. The pressures and demands are real.

Understandably, the people stuff easily falls to the bottom of the priority pile when London Bridge is burning. Then it becomes a nuisance and an inconvenient interruption for many managers.

IS IT UP TO ME?

We also know from research, backed by experience, that engagement levels can fluctuate significantly from team to team and even from person to person within the same team.

Is it possible then to have an engaged team member even when their manager puts out no effort?

And is the reverse also possible? To have a disengaged team member despite the best efforts of the company and management?

If so, is it possible that team members bear some amount of responsibility for their own engagement?

Yes, yes, and yes.

A RARE BREED

Not surprisingly, engaged team members tend to stand out because they are usually in the minority. So how can you be one of them?

•Own it. Make it personal by being accountable to and for yourself. Also, host your own celebration of your achievements and keep raising your own bar.

•Choose it. Commit to how you will show up each day, regardless. There is no such thing as a stress-free workplace, and the reality is that you will encounter some managers who are always going to be unwilling, unable, and ill-prepared to motivate and engage their teams.

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, more team members need to “adult” in the workplace. But the truth is, even the most engaged team member cannot indefinitely sustain their level of engagement without external reinforcement or support of some kind, even if it's infrequent.

IT'S THEM AND IT'S US

Engagement must be a two-way street for it to be a win-win for the company, the team, and the team member, and it is also more than a pat on the back, the occasional rah-rah speech, or ice cream Fridays. It requires a well-thought-out approach, buy-in, and deliberate and consistent work.

But, with all the benefits waiting on the other side of the effort, isn't it more than worth it?

Team member, you're up! Management, you're up!

Talk more soon.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.