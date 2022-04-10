Bring soft skills into our schools

AT the beginning of this month, our prime minister bemoaned the inadequacy of soft skills possessed by our graduates seeking to enter the workforce. This deficit is indeed a serious problem faced by our employers and necessitates remedial action as soon as possible. It is widely recognised that there is more to success than simply being an 'A' student. The 'leader' intrinsic in all of us must be resuscitated for well-rounded success.

Soft skills refer to our 'people skills' or 'non-cognitive skills'; the ability required to interact amicably and purposefully in the workplace and are also critical to harmonious relationships in schools. Soft skills require development and refinement of characteristics such as empathy, effective communication, resilience, self-awareness, self-control, team work and problem solving. They include those personality traits that make a person cordial, kind, decent, cooperative, and that enable successful interaction with others. All of these are encompassed in leadership skills. Surely, we can all agree that these traits are lacking in many of our youngsters.

We have seen recently an escalation in violence among our young students which has had devastating effects not only on the victim(s) but on the aggressors. These students lack the techniques critical for solving problems and also likely have issues with anger management.

Having lost approximately two years of face-to-face learning, students have lost valuable social connections and societal acceptable behaviour due to the pandemic. They now require urgent resocialisation skills.

School is a social environment requiring cooperation and collaboration, and as such, soft skills become a requirement of a healthy school ecosystem. The good news is that soft skills can be taught and I am lobbying for these skills to become integrated into our education system. When they are taught, developed and put into action, positive results will transpire.

On another note, it is not just our students that require soft skills training as this also needs to become a part of the universal landscape of Jamaica. Our parents must also be taught these skills which must be nourished and refreshed within the workforce. Employers believe that soft skills are either equally or more important than hard skills hence the onus is on organisations to invest in soft skills training.

The growing prominence of soft skills expectations from prospective employers necessitates its prioritisation for students preparing to launch themselves into the workplace. In fact, according to research by Harvard University, The Carnegie Foundation, and Stanford Research Center, 85 per cent of job success comes from having well-developed soft skills and only 15 per cent of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge (hard skills). Therefore, why is our education system neglecting these invaluable skills?

Children imitate what they see, so if we choose to educate our workforce and by extension, our parents, we pass on these traits to our youth. Consequently, if we follow up with further and continual training within the classroom, we win and are sure to elevate our country with this positive culture.

In fairness, many schools do have, as part of their curriculum, sessions for personal development or guidance counselling. These sessions, though, are short and typically held only once a week. This is not enough to effect the changes that we all need to see in Jamaica. There are many effective methods of incorporating soft skills into the delivery of traditional academic subjects. These would include providing ample opportunities for public speaking, presentations, debates and role playing. Policymakers and administrators must encourage a soft skills-friendly learning environment and offer targeted workshops that hone in on particular soft skills such as conflict resolution and self-awareness on a regular basis.

We ought to encourage students to formulate their own personal vision statements and goals and teach them how to devise reasonable action steps to arrive at these targets. Thinking outside the box helps students develop creative solutions to problems.

Soft skills are directly correlated to improved academic achievement. Accordingly, as we strive to improve our nation's performance in academics, we must simultaneously endeavour to increase soft skills training. Identification of strengths and weaknesses are important in 'knowing oneself' which should be used as leverage to success. I am advocating a turnaround in our education system with greater emphasis on empowering our youth with soft skills training and I also encourage parents to seek programmes geared at soft skills promotion so that our students will thrive and bloom in the workplace.