Business mogul Romeich Major encourages young men to take HEART

A cohort of HEART Academy trainees got a rare opportunity to sit and 'hold a reason' with artiste manager and entrepreneur Romeich Major at his Campbell's Boulevard base in Kingston recently. Hosted by stout brand Dragon and the Desnoes & Geddes (D&G) Foundation as part of the ongoing 'Be the One' positive masculinity campaign, the session created a space for Major to make real connections and give advice to his eager audience.

With open hearts and minds, the attendees listened keenly as Major shared the most difficult, yet inspirational moments of his life. “Looking back, I can speak proudly of my humble beginnings. Growing up, we didn't have it all, and I knew in order to have more, I had to work towards it. So I encourage every person here to push through the hardships and rise to the occasion,” he said.

Major implored the young men to stay true to their own path. “What's important to note is that everyone's journey won't be the same. In my father's mind, I would have completed my studies at the Management Institute for National Development and settled into a regular 9 to 5 job. But I believe in staying true to who you are, and I have always had a passion for creativity and desired making a name for myself. Now, I manage successful acts such as international recording artiste Shenseea, and the world-renowned Ding Dong, in addition to my other businesses across music production, events promotion and a clothing brand,” Major added.

Knowing all too well the struggles and obstacles faced by at-risk youth, the successful entrepreneur continued by encouraging the young men to not place themselves in a box by limiting their dreams and ambitions. “I never imagined I would be managing so many businesses, but here I am. And I look forward to hearing good things about each person in this room, in the years to come,” he challenged them.

The group got the opportunity to be open with their host, some asking personal questions and sharing heartfelt opinions on Major's growth and their own prospects.

For the Dragon brand team, the session was a huge success. “Creating an environment where men can feel empowered by positive masculine examples is really the goal for the campaign. It was a joy to see the younger men so attuned, showing real emotions and taking in the positive advice Romeich had to give,” said Arnaldo Martin, Dragon assistant brand manager.

“One of the young men, in addressing the room, shared that he did not have a father figure in his life, so he felt a different wave of emotion and encouragement as he was being motivated to follow his dream and work towards his career by a room full of men. That open and honest remark made it clear that a campaign like this is needed, and we are happy that we can make a positive impact on the lives of these young men,” Martin added.

Dragon 'Be the One' started in November 2021 with the first reasoning session featuring recording artiste Yaksta, who gave sage advice to a group of 15 young men from the Windsor Farm training programme, administered by the D&G Foundation.